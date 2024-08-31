Texas Transfer WR Finds End Zone vs. Colorado State: Live In-Game Updates
AUSTIN -- The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are hosting the Colorado State Rams in Austin on Saturday to open up the regular season.
Texas officially kicks off its first season in the SEC and the fourth year under head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns are coming off of their first-ever College Football Playoff berth and will now be looking to get back to that point by starting off with a non-conference win over the Rams.
Sarkisian praised CSU coach Jay Norvell and the Rams offense, which is led by quarterback () and receiver Tory Horton.
“They know their system really well," Sarkisian said. "And then, because when you know your system well, they know the answers to the test when you try to give them a different look. So I think it’s important for us to be tighter in coverage, try to affect the quarterback, and then having the ability to mix things up, to try to create a little bit of hesitation."
Follow along below for live updates of the game as the action happens.
The Longhorns will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
Jaydon Blue began the game by catching a swing pass for a first down. Quinn Ewers then found Isaiah Bond for another first down on the following play. However, a false start and two straight incomplitions stalled the drive. Texas freshman punter Michael Kern pinned Colorado State back at its own 10-yard line.
change of possession
The Rams quickly went three-and-out after a holding penalty pushed the offense back near its goal line even further.
change of possession
Blue broke one into the secondary to begin levels Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn to cap off a 17-yard run.
TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Tre Wisner powered his way into the end zone for a three-yard score to give the Longhorns their first points of the season
Texas 7, Colorado State 0
change of possession
The Rams picked up two first downs on the following drive but eventually punted back to Texas' 15-yard line.
change of possession
Faced with a long field, the Longhorns were putting together another nice drive that featured an 18-yard catch-and-run from Wisner.
INTERCEPTION: However, Ewers stepped up into the pocket on 3rd and 13 in the red zone and had his pass deflected into the air for an interception. Colorado State linebacker Chase Wilson came up with the pick.
change of possession
END OF SECOND QUARTER
Instead of taking advantage of the interception, Colorado State was forced to punt again, but punter Paddy Turner was unable to get the punt off and was tackled in the process. The Longhorns received a short field but a snap infraction against Jake Majors on a 4th-and-short a few plays later gave Texas no choice but to settle for the field goal.
FIELD GOAL: Bert Auburn nailed a 45-yarder for his first field goal of the season.
Texas 10, Colorado State 0
The Rams went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and punted once again.
change of possession
Texas receiver Matthew Golden got the next drive started with a 38-yard catch-and-run. Tight end Juan Davis added a 11-yard catch for a first down on the next play before Golden finished things off.
TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Ewers found Golden again, for a one-yard touchdown near the right corner of the end zone to extend the lead.
Texas 17, Colorado State 0
change of possession