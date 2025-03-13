Ex-Fiancé of Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Files Civil Suit, Lawyers Release Statements
Kansas City Chiefs rookie and former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested last week on a "criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation" in Georgetown, TX.
He was later released after charges were dismissed.
However, it appears that this saga is far from over for both Worthy and his ex-fiancé, Tia Jones.
According to a statement released by Jones' attorney's Angelica Cogliano, Addy Miró, Leslie Booker and Deniz Kadirhan, an application has been filed for a protective order against Worthy due to the incident last Friday night.
“Today, Tia Jones filed an application for a protective order against Xavier Worthy, based [on] his violent actions against her culminating on the night of March 7, 2025,” Jones' statement said, per Cory Mose of KVUE. “Based upon the truthful information provided by Mr. Jones, a judge has granted a temporary protective order on her behalf. She is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to actively investigate the violence that occurred that night.
“Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself. In so doing, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves. She appreciates the support that she has received thus far.”
Worthy's team of attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, however, maintain his innocence, and assert that Jones' allegations are false, releasing a statement of their own to that affect to Pro Football Talk.
“We are aware of the civil court (not criminal court) filing by Ms. Jones and her criminal defense team,” Worthy’s attorneys said. “Mr. Worthy denies each of the allegations by Ms. Jones. Unfortunately, false allegations continue to be made, this time in civil court. Today the accuser returned items stolen from Mr. Worthy’s residence while he was in jail and there are items still missing from when he was incarcerated. Mr. Worthy maintains his innocence and stands by the conclusions of the District Attorney after law enforcement’s review of Ms. Jones’ unfounded allegations.”
