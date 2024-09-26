Ex Longhorns Star Bijan Robinson Appears On Falcons Injury Report
Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson has suffered a shoulder injury ahead of the Atlanta Falcons' NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Robinson, the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, had yet to be included in the team's injury list in 2024.
In his second season in the professional league, Robinson had tallied 196 rushing yards on 48 carries, with one touchdown, playing in all three games. In the most recent matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Robinson recorded 196 rushing yards on 48 carries, with one touchdown.
As a rookie, Robinson recorded 1,464 all-purpose yards, the 11th most in the NFL that year, in addition to 214 carries for 976 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons offense has been working with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in 2024 and the former Longhorn has high hopes for the ongoing season.
“It’s good to have communication like that obviously, because last year I was trying to learn everything and get everything down for what the offense was already.," Bijan Robinson said this summer, per On3. "But, this year, with the new offense and having to install with that, and how I can ask questions now and how we can come to agreements — it’s been really fun to be a part of it.”
While Robinson learned from the team veterans in his debut season, he now wants to help the newcomers.
“Obviously to elevate as a teammate,” Robinson said in the interview. “I want to lead by example in a way that everybody will be on the same page what I’m doing. It was really good to have the vets that we did have last year. Because I learned so much from them.
Robinson was not in the original injury report on Wednesday and was limited in Thursday's practice.
It is still undisclosed whether Robinson will be available for the Falcons for the Sunday game.