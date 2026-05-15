NFL Week 1 Odds for Every Game (Seahawks Favored in Super Bowl Rematch With Patriots)

The NFL schedule was finally released on Thursday night, and oddsmakers have released odds for every single matchup in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

While I wouldn't recommend betting on a game that is still four months away, it is interesting to see where the betting market views each team ahead of training camp.

Week 1 features four primetime games, as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots open the season on Wednesday night in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. Then, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers play on Thursday Night Football (in Australia) before 13 games on Sunday.

Sunday Night Football features a division matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, as John Harbaugh looks to lead his new team to a 1-0 start. Then, two AFC West squads face off to close out Week 1, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos.

There are some interesting things to look at in the betting market in Week 1:

There are five road favorites: Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Green Bay and Dallas

The largest spread is in the Arizona-LAC game, as the Chargers are favored by 11.5 points

Week 1 features five divisional matchups, including three of the primetime games

Even though the NFL season is still a long ways away, it’s exciting to think about football coming back! Here’s a look at the odds for every Week 1 game in the 2026 season.

NFL Week 1 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Wednesday, Sept. 9

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3.5 (-115)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thursday, Sept 10 – Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -2.5 (-120)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Sept. 13

New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -7 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -7 (-110)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3 (-120)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Bills -1.5 (+102)

Total: 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Bears -2.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Titans -3 (-115)

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Packers -1.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Eagles -5.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -11.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Raiders -3 (-120)

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Sept. 13 – Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Spread: Cowboys -2.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Sept. 14 – Monday Night Football

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -2.5 (-120)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .