NFL Week 1 Odds for Every Game (Seahawks Favored in Super Bowl Rematch With Patriots)
The NFL schedule was finally released on Thursday night, and oddsmakers have released odds for every single matchup in Week 1 of the 2026 season.
While I wouldn't recommend betting on a game that is still four months away, it is interesting to see where the betting market views each team ahead of training camp.
Week 1 features four primetime games, as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots open the season on Wednesday night in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. Then, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers play on Thursday Night Football (in Australia) before 13 games on Sunday.
Sunday Night Football features a division matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, as John Harbaugh looks to lead his new team to a 1-0 start. Then, two AFC West squads face off to close out Week 1, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos.
There are some interesting things to look at in the betting market in Week 1:
- There are five road favorites: Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Green Bay and Dallas
- The largest spread is in the Arizona-LAC game, as the Chargers are favored by 11.5 points
- Week 1 features five divisional matchups, including three of the primetime games
Even though the NFL season is still a long ways away, it’s exciting to think about football coming back! Here’s a look at the odds for every Week 1 game in the 2026 season.
NFL Week 1 Odds for Every Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Wednesday, Sept. 9
New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Seahawks -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thursday, Sept 10 – Thursday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Sept. 13
New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -7 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Jaguars -7 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Steelers -3 (-120)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Bills -1.5 (+102)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Bears -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Titans -3 (-115)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Packers -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -11.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Raiders -3 (-120)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Sept. 13 – Sunday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Cowboys -2.5 (-105)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Sept. 14 – Monday Night Football
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2