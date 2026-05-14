2026 NFL Awards: Every Betting Favorite to Win Each Award

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and the full schedule is about to be released, which means it's time to start looking ahead to the upcoming season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released the betting odds to win every single award for the 2026 campaign. Let's take a look at the favorite to win each one.

2026 NFL Awards Odds

MVP: Josh Allen +600

Josh Allen has finished inside the top five of NFL MVP voting in four straight seasons, including winning the award in 2024. He's the perfect mix of an elite quarterback talent, playing on a team with few other offensive weapons, making him by far the most pivotal and important player on their team. If he leads them back to an AFC East title, he's at the very least going to be one of the top vote-getters for the award.

Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson +850

There was a strong argument to be made for Bijan Robinson to win Offensive Player of the Year last season, but the Falcons' lack of success hurt him, eventually finishing fourth in award voting. Now, with the Falcons re-tooled and a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, it seems like a matter of time before the former Texas Longhorn wins the award. The race for OPOY is wide open this year, but it's Robinson who's set as the favorite at +850 odds.

Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett +600

Myles Garrett has been named the Defensive Player of the Year in two of the past three seasons, so there's no reason to think he won't once again be a top contender. Aaron Donald won the award three of four years from 2017-2020, so it's clear voters don't mind giving this award to the same player multiple times.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jeremiyah Love +430

Jeremiyah Love was selected No. 3 overall by the Arizona Cardinals, and while there's no doubting his talent, I have some questions surrounding the Cardinals ability to clock for him, as well as him competing in a crowded backfield with Trey Benson and one of the Cardinals' bigger offeseason signings, Tyler Allgeier. He reminds me a lot of Ashton Jeanty, who was the favorite to win the award but failed to find any running lanes playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Rueben Bain Jr. +500

Not only is Rueben Bain Jr. one of the most explosive rookie pass-rushers, but he fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have weapons that will take the pressure of Bain. Vita Vea is a handful for any offensive line, so teams likely won't have the tools to double-team Bain Jr. coming off the edge.

Comeback Player of the Year: Patrick Mahomes +150

Patrick Mahomes is the clear favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year. He played in 14 games alst season, but with him going down with an ACL injury late in the season, officially ending the Chiefs' playoff hopes, he's going to be a top candidate to win the award if he comes back healthy and playing as well as he has through the first nine years of his career.

Coach of the Year: Jesse Minter +850

The Coach of the Year award has almost always gone to the coach of the team that goes from missing the playoffs one season, to being a top contender the next. Bonus points if that coach is in his first year with his team. That makes Jesse Minter an obvious favorite to win the award this season. The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs in one of the most baffling seasons you'll see, and parted ways with longtime head coach, John Harbaugh, as a result. Minter now takes over a roster that's already one of the best in the league, and he has an MVP quarterback leading his offense. He's built for success in 2026.

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