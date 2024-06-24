Experts Weigh in on Where Texas Stands for 5-Star WRs Dakorien Moore, Kaliq Lockett & Jaime Ffrench
The Texas Longhorns seem to be on the precipice of starting to reel in one of the top recruiting classes in the 2025 cycle, with multiple top-line players trending toward ending up in Austin.
Coming off of three straight major recruiting weekends, that position was strengthened even more, with five-stars such as offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, and wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench each coming away with rave reviews about their individual trips to the 40 Acres.
According to On3 recruiting experts Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong, who gave their thoughts on the wide receiver trio on Monday, it is not inconceivable that the Horns could end up with not one, not two, but all three of those five-star talents.
The two started off their rundown with their thoughts on Moore, who ranks as the nation's No. 3 overall player (No. 1 in Texas) and No. 1 wide receiver and is arguably the top overall target on the Longhorns 2025 recruiting board.
“Texas is the in-state school and they are expected to be tough to beat," said Simmons of Moore. "He is fresh off an official visit to Oregon and that is who I see as Texas’ top competition.”
Moore took his official visit to the Longhorns a week ago and was in Eugene to see the Ducks over the weekend.
As for Lockett, according to both Wiltfong and Simmons, it appears to be a two-team race between Texas and Alabama, with the Horns currently holding the edge.
Lockett, who ranks as the nation's No. 18 overall player, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 6 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking, was in Austin this past weekend alongside Ffrench, Fasusi and QB commit KJ Lacey for his official visit.
“Sticking with Texas for now but Alabama is surging and is at or near the top," Wiltfong said. "Texas A&M, LSU and Florida State also gave Lockett and his family great visits in June. Heading into the trips, Texas led and the Longhorns got the last official this past weekend. They’re in a battle to sign the coveted pass catcher.”
Meanwhile, it appears that things could be a little less clear when it comes to Ffrench who was in Austin this past weekend and ranks as the No. 19 player in the country, and the No. 4 wide receiver.
As it stands, Wiltfong has Texas on top, with LSU and Miami in the thick of the race. However, Simmons believes LSU holds the edge over the Horns.
“A decision is just over two months away and there could be a few twists and turns," Simmons said. "Each school that gets Ffrench on campus, he raves about. LSU is who I lean toward, but Texas is up there too.”
However, there is another wrinkle in the story that warrants some thought as well.
All three of them have discussed, and seem to favor the idea of playing with one another at the college level.
"Me, Kaliq, and Jaime have all talked about, you know, the same schools, obviously, Texas," Moore said this spring."We've talked about the benefits, advantages, and disadvantages, and ultimately we're going to see where it ends up."
Fortunately, Longhorns fans won't have to wait much longer for a resolution to any of these three players' recruitments, with each of them expected to make a decision before the start of their respective senior seasons.