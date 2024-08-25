Texas 5-Star Kaliq Lockett Hinting at Jaime Ffrench Commitment?
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns secured their second five-star commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle Saturday by landing safety/athlete Jonah Williams. He now headlines Texas' 2025 class alongside five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett, who committed to the Longhorns on Aug. 7.
After Williams officially announced his decision, Lockett took to X (Twitter) and potentially provided some inside knowledge about what's in store for the team's recruiting class moving forward.
"And guess what… WE STILL NOT DONE," Lockett tweeted.
Considering that the Longhorns are a finalist for five-star receiver Jaime Ffrench -- who is announcing his decision between Texas, LSU, Miami and Tennessee on Friday -- it's possible this is the looming commitment that Lockett is hinting at.
Lockett wasn't the only 2025 commit that provided fans with a tease, as Texas three-star running back commit James Simon joined in with a similar message.
"Not done yet!!" Simon tweeted.
On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said recently that the Longhorns are "in great shape" to land Ffrench.
"There was a time when I was keeping a close eye on LSU and particularly Miami, but the word is the Burnt Orange is still in great shape to close Ffrench. The relationship with Sarkisian and his track record of offense and receiver development is one factor. The potential position coach Chris Jackson and that connection is another. Then the opportunity to play with Arch Manning is another major factor catching his eye. The Manning factor is a strong element down the stretch."
This cycle, Texas lost out on two other five-star talents in receiver Dakorien Moore and offensive tackle Michael Fasusi to Oregon and Oklahoma, respectively. Those swing-and-misses will be quickly become a thing of the past if the Longhorns can officially put together a star-studded trio of Williams, Lockett and Ffrench ahead of the 2025 season next year.