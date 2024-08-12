Former Texas Football Stars Impressing in NFL Preseason
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns are making their mark across the NFL as the first week of preseason action continues over the weekend.
Texas had a program record 11 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft but some other non-rookie Longhorns have been busy making plays as well.
Here's a look at some of the most notable highlights:
Former Texas receiver Collin Johnson made his mark last week for the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans. He finished with three catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Adonai Mitchell was quiet in his preseason debut for the Indianapolis Colts but the second-round pick still got on the stat sheet with an 11-yard catch.
Former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL in the preseason last year for the Dallas Cowboys. He's worked his way back from the injury and returned the field on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, recording three total tackles.
On the other side of the field that game, Rams rookie receiver Jordan Whittington stole the show with some big-time catches. He was the game's leading receiver with six catches for 74 yards, including this difficult grab in traffic between defenders.
Former Texas receiver and one-time All-Pro Devin Duvernay is beginning his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is already showing he can have an impact in the offense. The former Baltimore Raven hauled in a tough, 35-yard touchdown in Jacksonville's 26-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
Later on Saturday evening, former Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn helped seal the win for the Tennessee Titans with a sack of quarterback Josh Dobbs in a 17-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks first-round pick and former Texas star defensive lineman Byron Murphy II laid the boom in his preseason debut with a big hit on a tackle for loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In that same game, Chargers kicker and Texas fan favorite Cameron Dicker nailed a 58-yard field goal, which marked L.A.'s only points of the game.
Former Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai got home for a sack for the Cincinnati Bengals in a 17-14 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.
Former Texas cornerback Ryan Watts had four total tackles in his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of which came right at the line of scrimmage.
These are just some of the highlights from the first week of preseason action. If these plays are any indications, Texas fans can expect to see even more from former Longhorns as the regular season approaches.