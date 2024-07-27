Former Texas WR Jordan Whittington Receives Lofty Comparison to NFL Star
The Texas Longhorns made team history in the 2024 NFL Draft by having 11 players selected, a program record in the modern era.
While receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell commanded most of the spotlight, many were unsure if fan-favorite Jordan Whittington would see his NFL dreams realized.
Those doubts were put to rest when the Los Angeles Rams selected Whittington in the sixth round at No. 213 overall, adding him to an offense led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the dynamic receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Expected to hold a solid depth role within L.A.'s offense this upcoming season, Whittington is already receiving some lofty comparisons during training camp even before taking his first NFL snaps.
Yahoo senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson recently shared some of his takeaways from Rams training camp and said that, in time, Whittington could eventually take on a role similar to that of San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel.
“The top guys taken in the first three rounds of the draft are oblivious but this has been a staff that has hit on surprised and rebuilt parts of the roster in the latter rounds,” Robinson said, per On3. “Sixth-round wideout Jordan Whittington could fall into that category, with size and versatility that could carve out a Deebo Samuel-type role if he can stick around and develop. No, he’s not going to have a Puka Nacua impact off the jump, but he has interesting long-term possibility.”
While Whittington still has a long way to go until he reaches Samuel’s status as an NFL player, the comparison isn’t too crazy.
As Texas fans know, Whittington started off his college career as a running back but battled through numerous injury issues before making the switch to receiver. Whittington’s got the kind of ball-carrier experience that has also made Samuel into one of the league’s most versatile offensive players, as the Niners star famously took on a role as a part-time running back in 2021 when he added 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns to what was already a 1,000-yard receiving season.
Whittington played in 41 career games (25 starts) across five seasons in Austin. He ranks 12th in program history with 141 receptions and 14th with 1,757 receiving yards. He had six touchdowns during his time at Texas.
He might not reach Samuel’s star-studded heights, but Whittington could be set for a long NFL career based on his versatility, experience, and overall ability to defy the odds time and again.