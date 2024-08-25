Former Texas QB Maalik Murphy Named Team Captain for Duke Blue Devils
AUSTIN -- Maalik Murphy has already been named the starting quarterback ahead of his first season with the Duke Blue Devils.
Now, the former Texas Longhorns four-star prospect has earned an additional honor for the 2024 campaign, as the Blue Devils revealed Friday that Murphy is one of four players to be named a team captain this season.
Murphy is joined by defensive tackle Aaron Hall, receiver Jordan Moore and offensive lineman Justin Pickett.
Murphy said earlier this offseason that he's going to keep a close eye on his former Texas teammates this season.
“Definitely, definitely, definitely. I can’t wait,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of Friday games this year, so hopefully they don’t play on Fridays like we do and I’m able to watch them and follow them on Saturdays. So definitely my boys. There’s a couple of guys on the team I talk to every single day still. So I’m excited for them.”
Last season, Murphy went 40 of 71 passing for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while appearing in seven games and winning both of his starts.
He played a major part in Texas' journey to the College Football Playoff. After Quinn Ewers got injured against Houston, Murphy took over the reins in the second half and helped guide the Longhorns to a 31-24 win. He then tossed two touchdowns to Adonai Mitchell in a 35-6 victory over BYU before winning his second straight against Kansas State the following week in a 33-30 overtime thriller.
Murphy and Duke will begin the regular season on Friday at home against Elon.