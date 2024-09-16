Four Longhorns Win Program Players of the Week Against UTSA
Many Texas Longhorns players shined in the 56-7 win against the Roadrunners on Saturday but a couple of players stood out among their teammates.
The Longhorns announced their weekly program players of the week on Monday which includes two offensive players and two defensive players.
To no one's surprise, second-year QB Arch Manning was one of the offensive players to win the award. After coming in for an injured Quinn Ewers early in the second quarter. Arch made an immediate impact, scoring two touchdowns in his first three plays of scrimmage.
Manning completed 9 of his 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 53 yards off three attempts and a touchdown on the ground.
In addition to being a program player of the week, Manning has also been named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, was named to the Davey O'Brien Award "Great 8" quarterbacks list for week 3, and is currently seventh for Heisman betting odds on BetMGM after not being listed the week prior.
The other offensive player to be named a program player of the week is sophomore wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. who caught his first collegiate touchdown in the second quarter.
Moore Jr. finished with 17 yards off three receptions after not having a reception in his first two games this season.
True freshman linebacker Collin Simmons was the first defensive player to be awarded program player of the week. Simmons was able to get six tackles on the day, which is second on the team, with two of them being tackles for loss. He was also one of three Longhorns to acquire a sack in the game
The last defensive player was junior defensive back Michael Taaffe. Notching five tackles on the game, Taaffe did a great job covering his assignments and doing more than the stat sheet showed on Saturday.
The Longhorns will play this week as the number-one ranked team in America by the AP Polls for the first time since 2008 this Saturday when they face UL-Monroe at 7 p.m. at DKR Stadium.