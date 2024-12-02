Kirby Smart Previews SEC Championship vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on a teleconference call Sunday and previewed the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns.
Here's some of what he had to say:
Opening Statement
"I think when you look over the history of this game, it's got a great tradition, great atmosphere. I know having coached in it a lot of years between Alabama and Georgia, it's absolutely an incredible atmosphere. It's two teams battling for a conference championship, which has eluded many teams in this conference. With the new teams in our conference, the strength of this thing is just incredible. ... Texas has got a super quality team. I have so much respect for Sark, for the rivalry game they played in last night. It was extremely a physical game for them, emotional game for them. Their team has really navigated the SEC really well, especially on a first-year team coming in. He built the roster to be SEC compatible. They are extremely big and physical across both fronts. They have experience at a multitude of positions. They've got a great team."
On if there's anything about the Texas offense recently that "worries" him
"Well, if you don't know anything about me, I worry about everything, so... I'm very concerned about everything about Texas because they have an extremely talented roster. They have great special teams. They've got wideouts, backs. Even through the injuries, I think both of us have had significant injuries at running back, significant. I mean, I think we've been without three of the backs that were supposed to be our best. So has Texas. Both teams have navigated that well. I think it's a credit to their offensive staffs. Texas' backs have been elite, have played really good. Their defense is elite, one of the best in the country. Special teams, really elite. When you ask about worries from the last month and a half, I was worried a month and a half ago and I'm worried now because they got really good players. They do a great job. I know the job Sark does offensively and with his overall staff."
On if the SEC Championship loses some of its significane with the 12-team playoff
"It depends on who you ask. When you ask a guy that's been in the SEC for about 30 years, has only been a part of five or six of 'em, five or six national championships, it's equal to that to me 'cause it's just as hard, it's just as elusive. It has been for us. It's an extreme honor to, number one, make this game with the schedule that you have to go through. Then with an opportunity to win it, I mean, we put the years of SEC Championship on a wall and it's there forever. There's not that many more of those than there are national championships. It's hard to attain. So I still find value in it."
On Steve Sarkisian being able to navigate Texas through its first year in the SEC
"Well, I mean, I don't know it's ever been done before in terms of the first year in. I think I heard somebody reference besides the first year he had it, somebody had to be first. First-year teams have not been able to win their league east and west. It's not east and west, but he's still had the best record in the conference. He played a really tough Michigan team at Michigan and beat them. They've done a tremendous job altogether to make it to this game. He has a talented roster. When you look at it across the board, they've done a great job recruiting and they've made their team better in the portal. Best thing they've done each year is go out and fill holes in the portal. That's what makes them have a lot of good depth and players."
On the Texas offense
"They're really physical. They're committed to the run. I think their backs are playing at an elite level. I think their front is playing at an elite level. They are a physical group. They got a great passer in their quarterback. They got great wideouts. They find ways. They're very creative in the pass game, the RPO game, the play-action game. Tight end, probably one of the best in the country right now. They do a tremendous job. But when you look at what the backs have done, they've been off the charts in terms of that run game. Even the Oklahoma game before they played us, I thought the backs have been elite."
