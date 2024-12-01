Arch Manning Scores Opening Touchdown vs. Texas A&M Aggies
COLLEGE STATION -- The Texas Longhorns deployed the Arch Manning package in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night.
Facing a 4th and 2 in the red zone, Manning entered for Quinn Ewers and took the direct snap to the left for a 15-yard gain. The play was originally ruled short of the goal line but the officials called it a touchdown upon review, giving Texas a 7-0 lead.
The score capped off a 93-yard scoring drive for Texas that also featured a 26-yard run for Ewers on 3rd and 10. Quintrevion Wisner added three first-down runs during the possession as well.
Here's a look at the touchdown:
Manning has proven his dual-threat ability this season. Headed into Saturday, he had gone 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season along with 17 carries for 81 yards and three scores. This was highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown in the win over UTSA.
"First of all, Arch is a great kid, he was a joy to recruit. He came here to the University of Texas because this is where he wanted to be, it was a childhood dream of his," Sarkisian said on The Jim Rome Show. "But he came in with a ton of humility, you know, [he's] an extremely humble young man, he's a great teammate. If his name wasn't Manning on the back of his jersey, you wouldn't know it by the way he carries himself, the type of teammate that he is."
