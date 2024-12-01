Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Hold Off Aggies, Punch Ticket to SEC Championship

The Texas Longhorns are on their way to Atlanta after taking down the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field

Matt Galatzan

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) holds onto the ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) goes for the tackle in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) holds onto the ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) goes for the tackle in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

COLLEGE STATION - The Texas Longhorns are on their way to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

After a hard-fought battle at Kyle Field, Texas has won the first SEC edition of the Lone Star Showdown, taking down the Texas A&M Aggies 17-7 in College Station.

But it wasn't easy.

Texas came out of the gates slow offensively, unable to make anything out of their first drive of the game.

However, following a Michael Taaffe interception in Texas A&M territory, the Longhorns found life, marching down the field for a scoring drive that was capped off by an Arch Manning touchdown run.

And after forcing a quick Aggies punt, the Horns were on the board again, with quarterback Quinn Ewers hitting running back Jaydon Blue in the corner of the end zone, giving Texas a two-score lead in the first half.

The Horns forced another three and out from the Aggies offense on the next possession, putting Texas A&M on the ropes early. They then took advantage yet again, hitting a field goal to take a three-score lead before the half.

However, in the second half, things got a bit dicey for Texas.

The Horns had a chance to to take a commanding lead on two separate occasions, but two turnovers stymied both possessions, with one resulting in an Aggies pick-six.

But that was the end of the road for the Aggies, who were unable to mount any sort of offensive attack for the remainder of the game, thanks in large part to a sack-fumble by defensive end Trey Moore that led to a Longhorns recovery.

Offensively, the Longhorns leaned on the run game, amassing 240 yards on 50 carries, and 458 yards of total offense. The attack was led by Quentrevion Wisner, who finished the game with 33 carries for 186 yards.

Quinn Ewers had a quiet yet efficient night, outside of the two turnovers, completing 17 of 28 passes for 218 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Horns were dominant, holding the Aggies to 246 yards of total offense, including just 146 yards through the air from Marcel Reed.

With the win, the Longhorns now once again have the bragging rights coming out of Kyle Field, and will make their way to Atlanta for their first trip to the SEC Championship.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Could Arch Manning Play vs. Texas A&M Aggies?

MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Ticket Prices Reach Record Highs

MORE: Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.

MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Back-Handed Compliment from Texas A&M LB

MORE: Steve Sarkisian Updates Quinn Ewers' Ankle Injury

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football