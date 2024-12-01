Texas Longhorns Hold Off Aggies, Punch Ticket to SEC Championship
COLLEGE STATION - The Texas Longhorns are on their way to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
After a hard-fought battle at Kyle Field, Texas has won the first SEC edition of the Lone Star Showdown, taking down the Texas A&M Aggies 17-7 in College Station.
But it wasn't easy.
Texas came out of the gates slow offensively, unable to make anything out of their first drive of the game.
However, following a Michael Taaffe interception in Texas A&M territory, the Longhorns found life, marching down the field for a scoring drive that was capped off by an Arch Manning touchdown run.
And after forcing a quick Aggies punt, the Horns were on the board again, with quarterback Quinn Ewers hitting running back Jaydon Blue in the corner of the end zone, giving Texas a two-score lead in the first half.
The Horns forced another three and out from the Aggies offense on the next possession, putting Texas A&M on the ropes early. They then took advantage yet again, hitting a field goal to take a three-score lead before the half.
However, in the second half, things got a bit dicey for Texas.
The Horns had a chance to to take a commanding lead on two separate occasions, but two turnovers stymied both possessions, with one resulting in an Aggies pick-six.
But that was the end of the road for the Aggies, who were unable to mount any sort of offensive attack for the remainder of the game, thanks in large part to a sack-fumble by defensive end Trey Moore that led to a Longhorns recovery.
Offensively, the Longhorns leaned on the run game, amassing 240 yards on 50 carries, and 458 yards of total offense. The attack was led by Quentrevion Wisner, who finished the game with 33 carries for 186 yards.
Quinn Ewers had a quiet yet efficient night, outside of the two turnovers, completing 17 of 28 passes for 218 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Horns were dominant, holding the Aggies to 246 yards of total offense, including just 146 yards through the air from Marcel Reed.
With the win, the Longhorns now once again have the bragging rights coming out of Kyle Field, and will make their way to Atlanta for their first trip to the SEC Championship.
