Colin Simmons Sends Message to Texas A&M Aggies' OL After Texas Longhorns Win
The Texas Longhorns rivalry with the Texas A&M Aggies has never been a friendly one.
And on Saturday night, that continued to be the case.
Following the Longhorns 17-7 win over the Aggies in College Station, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons sent a stern message to Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams via social media, calling him out after a spat the two got in late in the game.
“@THE55ARMAJ Watch yourself *** wicked out hea 55,” Simmons said in a post on Instagram.
Reed-Adams was singled out in response to a play late in the game in which the two got in a scuffle in the second half, with the Aggies offensive lineman ripping Simmons' helmet, with both players being called for a personal foul penalty.
Simmons was noticeably upset after the play, with the two having to be separated by referees shortly after.
Ultimately, the play ended up being meaningless in the result of the game. That said, it is just another example of players for two rival schools taking things too far on rivalry Saturday, which was a consistent theme this weekend in college football.
The two hailed from rival Texas high schools in Duncanville and DeSoto, though neither player had much experience against the other before arriving at the college level.
Simmons is a true freshman and was the prize of the Longhorns 2024 recruiting class, while Reed-Adams is a junior and signed with Kansas as part of the 2024 recruiting class, before transferring to Texas A&M this past off-season.
Simmons ended the game with five total tackles, finishing second for the Longhorns behind Liona Lefau.
Simmons will be back on the field for the Longhorns next Saturday when Texas takes on the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship in Atlanta.
