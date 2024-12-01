Texas Longhorns WR Gets Body-Slammed by Texas A&M Defender
COLLEGE STATION -- There was clearly no love lost between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies during Saturday's rivalry rematch in College Station.
During the second quarter, Texas receiver Matthew Golden and Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III got into it in the back of the end zone. This led to Lee III slamming Golden onto the turf but a flag wasn't thrown.
Take a look:
This came shortly after things had gotten chippy between Lee III and a couple of Texas players on the Longhorns sideline.
Earlier in the possession, Golden caught a 44-yard pass down the sideline. Despite the chippiness, this helped highlighted a touchdown drive that ended with a seven-yard grab from Jaydon Blue in the back of the end zone.
Texas led 17-0 at halftime.
Headed into the game, Golden had tallied 36 catches for 503 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He's had three games with at least two touchdowns passes, the most recent coming in the 20-10 win over Arkansas on Nov. 16.
Golden said earlier in the week that he was looking forward to playing at Kyle Field.
"I expect it to be loud, expect it to be anything I thought it would be," Golden said. "This my first time playing in College Station. But just looking forward to the stadium, the fans, I mean, just everything. It's a good day for college football. ... Staying well connected as a team, going in there as one, knowing that we all got each other's back, looking forward to the game. It's gonna be a good atmosphere. So we look forward to it."
