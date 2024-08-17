'Heck of a Ball Player': Silas Bolden Could Be A 'Factor' For Longhorns
Oregon State wide receiver transfer Silas Bolden missed out on spring practice with the Texas Longhorns, only enrolling in the program in June, but since then has proven to be a solid addition to the roster.
After a summer of proving his worth, head coach Steve Sarkisian said Bolden would be "a factor for us in the fall." Bolden's teammates backed the coach up.
“He’s a heck of a ball player,” Jahdae Barron said on Tuesday. “He may be little, but he has some heart. He has a lot of heart to him. I love Silas.”
Bolden is on the smaller end of the roster at 5 ft 8 in and 160 pounds. Still, his "fearless" approach to the game earned him comparisons to former Utah and Carolina Panther wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.. Smith is the Panthers' all-time leader in total touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards.
“When he first got here, I could just tell how much he cared about the game of football and how much he really wants to succeed,” Quinn Ewers said. “Seeing that from a guy like him and him being able to go into the receiver room and show how he can play whenever you care that much about the game, Jahdae is correct on all those things.”
Bolden joined Texas for his fifth year after four at Oregon State, where he tallied 80 catches for 1076 yards, nine touchdowns, 21 carries for 202 yards, and four scores. Bolden was the Beavers' leading receiver with 54 catches for 746 yards and second on the team in receiving touchdowns with five.
His abilities added to his undeniable passion for the game caught everyone's attention.
“He’s a monster,” Michael Taaffe said Thursday. “Do it all. Selfless guy. Whatever he needs to do, whatever the coaches need him to do, he’s going to do it. I’m sure y’all have heard of the speed, the hands, the routes, but I want to mention how selfless of a player he is. I told him the other day to never lose that. I’ve never seen somebody that’s gotten so much hype but not let that hype get to him, just put his head down and grind. He’s a beast. All respect to Silas.”