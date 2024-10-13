How Silas Bolden Emergence Helped Propell Texas to Win Over Oklahoma
Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Texas picked up a trio of transfers from the portal to replenish a wide receiver room that saw the departure of multiple NFL talents.
Two out of the three newcomers have already become household names for Longhorn nation, as juniors Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden have combined for a total of over 600 yards on 40 receptions so far this season.
The third, senior Silas Bolden, has remained relatively under the radar.
That was until his stunning performance against Oklahoma on Saturday forced the nation to remember his name.
After sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner fumbled the in the endzone during the second quarter, Bolden raced from behind and dived for the ball, recovering for a Texas touchdown.
"That's the effort," fellow wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. said during post game press conference. "I think that really just goes to show who Silas is as a person. He was trailing Tre that entire play, and he was just there to go and get on that ball for us."
Bolden came back in the fourth quarter with another explosive play, returning a punt for 55 yards that would ultimately put Texas in position to score on a field goal.
Following the 34-3 win over the Sooners, head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Bolden for rising to the occasion, noting that it was a product of his exceptional work ahead of the highly anticipated weekend.
"He probably had his best week at practice this week that he's had since the regular season began, and it showed in his play," Sarkisian said. "He was playing faster, his effort was better, he was courageous on some of the punt returns. It was a total effort play for him to make that play in the endzone, and then he finally got the big punt return."
Bolden has generated 134 yards from 14 punt returns alongside 77 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions. He's seen game time in every matchup except the Longhorns' week two stint against Michigan.
Going from having over 1,000 yards each on receptions and kick returns with nine touchdowns across four seasons with Oregon State, Bolden has had to adapt to a new environment and selective role within Texas. Sarkisian mentioned that his determination to make the most out of his situation has finally come into the light after months of preaching to be patient.
"He transferred from Oregon State, where he was kind of the go to guy, and he's assumed a little bit of a different role here, and that transition was tough for him," Sarkisian said. "Coach Jackson [and] myself just continued to push him to stay positive, keep working."
It could be safe to assume that Bolden will have a larger presence on the field for the rest of the season, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Bond after he left the Oklahoma game due to injury. Regardless, Bolden laid out a prime example of hustle for the rest of his teammates, making crucial plays that resulted in another Longhorns win.