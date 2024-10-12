Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners face off as SEC opponents for the first time.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) makes hisway into the stadium to compete in the NCAA college football game against Texas at the Allstate Red River Rivalry Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas Texas Saturday, Oct 12, 2024. This game makes up the 120th rivalry matchup.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) makes hisway into the stadium to compete in the NCAA college football game against Texas at the Allstate Red River Rivalry Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas Texas Saturday, Oct 12, 2024. This game makes up the 120th rivalry matchup. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 120th edition of the Red River Rivalry game and the first in the Southeastern Conference is on its way at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Texas Longhorns go into the matchup as the top-ranked team in the nation for the first time in 40 years in an attempt to bring the Golden Hat back to Austin following a nail bitting loss to the Oklahoma Sooners last year.

Today's game will mark quarterback Quinn Ewers' return to the field after two games out with an abdominal sprain, head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed. On the other side, Brett Venables will be putting trust in freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. as Oklahoma's starting quarterback after benching Jackson Arnold against Tennessee. This will be Hawkins' second career start.

The mood in Dallas is already heated, even before kickoff. Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman, who wore a “Oklahoma only fears God. Texas fears Oklahoma" t-shirt following OU's win over the Longhorns last season, walked out of the bus wearing a "Horns Down" chain.

No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma promise to bring a big game. Follow along below for updates.

Texas starts with possession

FIRST QUARTER

INTERCEPTION OKLAHOMA: Quinn Ewers' throw is incomplete and falls straight to the hands of Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Jr.

change of possession

As Oklahoma's offense gets it chance, let's remember starting wide receiver Deion Burks and four other receivers are out of the game. Brenen Thompson is the position's highlight.

Oklahoma throws to the end zone but fails to catch the ball.

Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

