Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Live In-Game Updates
The 120th edition of the Red River Rivalry game and the first in the Southeastern Conference is on its way at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The Texas Longhorns go into the matchup as the top-ranked team in the nation for the first time in 40 years in an attempt to bring the Golden Hat back to Austin following a nail bitting loss to the Oklahoma Sooners last year.
Today's game will mark quarterback Quinn Ewers' return to the field after two games out with an abdominal sprain, head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed. On the other side, Brett Venables will be putting trust in freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. as Oklahoma's starting quarterback after benching Jackson Arnold against Tennessee. This will be Hawkins' second career start.
The mood in Dallas is already heated, even before kickoff. Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman, who wore a “Oklahoma only fears God. Texas fears Oklahoma" t-shirt following OU's win over the Longhorns last season, walked out of the bus wearing a "Horns Down" chain.
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma promise to bring a big game. Follow along below for updates.
Texas starts with possession
FIRST QUARTER
INTERCEPTION OKLAHOMA: Quinn Ewers' throw is incomplete and falls straight to the hands of Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Jr.
change of possession
As Oklahoma's offense gets it chance, let's remember starting wide receiver Deion Burks and four other receivers are out of the game. Brenen Thompson is the position's highlight.
Oklahoma throws to the end zone but fails to catch the ball.