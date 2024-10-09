WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Steve Sarkisian vs. Brent Venables Coaching Battle
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables are two of the best minds in the sport of college football in their respective fields.
Since the early 2000s, Sarkisian has been known as one of the most creative and respected playcallers in the entire country. Over that same time period, Venables had made a name for himself as one of the nation's premier defensive strategists.
In fact, it would not be a stretch to say that the two coaches on the field this Saturday in the Red River Rivalry are the two best in the country at their respective specialties.
And against one another, each coach has traded blows. Over the last two years, since Venables arrived in Norman, it has been an even split between the two with Texas winning in a 49-0 blowout in 2022, and Venables pulling a major 34-30 upset in 2023.
So who will have the edge in 2024? Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup from 2023, and how these two great football minds match up against one another.
You can check it out here:
Sarkisian and the Horns will be out for a bit of revenge this year against Oklahoma, with the Sooners' upset win last year (and the subsequent attention-grabbing from OU) leaving a lasting impression on Texas.
Of course, they don't exactly need any extra motivation for the Red River Rivalry either.
After all, every year the matchup is a must-watch for a reason, and both coaches know that it is going to be a fist fight.
"To think I'm going to have to give some Knute Rockne speech to get ready for this game is probably not true," Sarkisian said. "I could probably show up at kickoff and our guys will be ready to play on Saturday morning. So I don't think it's going to take much to make sure our guys are fired up, ready to go."
The Longhorns and Sooners will kick off at 2:30 pm on Saturday, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.