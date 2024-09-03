How to Watch Texas vs. Michigan: TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds
Even though the Texas Longhorns have already played their opening game of the season, the real football starts now.
After throttling the Colorado State Rams 52-0 in week one in Austin, the Longhorns will face its first test of four notable ones in 2024, traveling to Ann Arbor to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.
While Texas felt like it could've dropped 100 on its opponent on Saturday, Michigan did not fare as well. Even though the Wolverines ended the game with a three-score lead, the defending champions looked vulnerable in its 30-10 win over Fresno State.
Starting quarterback Davis Warren had just 118 yards in the air, averaging under five yards per attempt, and Michigan was only up 10 entering the fourth quarter despite being favored by over three touchdowns heading into the game.
Still, Texas will have its hands full playing in the biggest stadium in the sport, where over 107,000 fans decked out in Maize and Blue will be creating one of the most hostile environments the Longhorns have played in during head coach Steve Sarkisian's tenure.
Despite this, the Longhorn players are ready for the challenge.
"We're all excited to get up there and to be able to play against the defending national champions," junior quarterback Quinn Ewers said. "We're excited for the opportunity that we're granted and fired up to see how we handle this week."
Texas returns over 40 players from last year's team that went into Tuscaloosa and beat the Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide, something most SEC teams have not been able to do in the last century. The Wolverines, however, hold a 16-game winning streak, having won 31 of its last 32 games and not having lost in the Big House since November of 2020, back when the team went just 2-4 in an abbreviated season.
Most Texas fans will have to sit on the couch for this Saturday's game, so here's how to watch, listen, and stream the Longhorns week two matchup against Michigan:
WHAT: No. 4 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Michigan Wolverines
WHERE: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
WHEN: Saturday September 7, 2024, 11 A.M. CT
HOW TO WATCH: FOX,
HOW TO LISTEN: Longhorn Radio Network, KVET 98.1 FM in Austin
BETTING Odds via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Texas -7.5 (-102), Michigan +7.5 (-120)
OVER/UNDER: 43.5
MONEYLINE: Texas -310, Michigan +245