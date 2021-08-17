Hudson Card Emerging As QB1 For Longhorns?

Is Hudson Card pulling ahead of Casey Thompson in the Longhorns Race for QB1?

Two days into their second week of fall camp under Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns still have plenty of decision battles yet to be decided.

Chief among those is at the quarterback position, where Casey Thompson and Hudson Card have been battling it out since Sam Ehlinger entered his name into the NFL Draft this past spring.

However, this week, it seems things could be changing, with Hudson Card assuming all of the first-team reps with the offense over the last two days -- at least during the portions of practice in which media was admitted.

And over that two-day span, Card looks to be seizing an opportunity.

"I just try to do what they tell me, do what I'm coached to do, and just take it day by day," Card said last week. "Just be myself, just play within the system and things will take care of themselves."

On Tuesday, that separation looked to be as big as it has been at any point in the competition as well, with Card looking much more in control and efficient with the offense.

Card spent that portion of practice working with Joshua Moore, Xavier Worth, and Jordan Whittington as his primary pass catchers.

Thompson, meanwhile, looked to be struggling much more than his contemporary, missing throws, fumbling a handoff, and taking an unnecessary sack in 11-on-11 drills.

Thompson's primary receivers were Kai Money, Troy Omiere, and Al'Vonte Woodard during his session with the second team.

Still, despite Thompson's recent struggles, this competition is far from final, at least according to Sarkisian.

"I haven't put a timeline on it," Sarkisian told the media on Tuesday. "For me, the actual date is the first game. Somebody has got to run out there on September 4 to take the snaps with the starting offense when we take the field. Ideally, I'd like to make a decision before then, but there is no exact date on that for that to happen. It's when it's going to feel right, and when it's that time, we'll talk to both guys and we'll go after it."

However, despite Sarkisian's words, if the last two days are any indication, it appears there could be another Austin local starting under center for the Longhorns in 2021.

