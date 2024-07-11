Longhorns Country

‘I Just Threw Up!’ Texas A&M Fans Upset With Texas QB Quinn Ewers College Football 25 Leak?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is a primary face for the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian greets quarterback Quinn Ewers who threw passes to receivers at Texas Longhorns Football Pro Day at Frank Denius Fields Wednesday March 20, 2024.
Thanks to the presence of Quinn Ewers on the official cover, the Texas Longhorns will be hard for rival fans to forget about when they load up and play the new College Football 25 video game later this month. 

If that wasn’t bad enough for the “Horns Down” community, a recent leak of the apparent loading screen features two different shots of Ewers when the game first starts up. 

Take a look: 

Though it’s unconfirmed, it’s certainly possible that this could be in the final product when the game is released on Friday, July 19. 

Texas A&M fans caught wind of the leak on social media and didn’t exactly like what they saw. Multiple Aggies fans took to X (Twitter) to react to the video: 

"Absolutely no way that will be the first thing I see on this game after waiting for 10 years… and the every. single. time. after,” one A&M fan tweeted.

“This (expletive) sucks dude,” tweeted an A&M fan with a “Horns Down” as his profile picture.

"I think I’ll pass on buying now,” wrote another.

And then, the funniest of them all: 

"I just threw up in my mouth a little.”

Once the game is released, Texas fans will likely set the game to easy mode in order to drop 100-point victories on Texas A&M, and vice versa. 

However, the real action begins when the two rivals renew their heated history for a matchup at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30 to close out the regular season.

