Texas Football Leaning on Deep Group of Leaders: ‘Be Who They Are’
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have solidified their culture headed into the fourth year of the Steve Sarkisian era, something the program will need to lean on ahead of the first season in the SEC.
Texas lost multiple key leaders this offseason following a record-breaking turnout for the team at the 2024 NFL Draft, but Sarkisian still has an abundance of leadership on both sides of the ball at his disposal.
When speaking to the media Thursday, he listed some of the team's most important leaders and said that he wants them "to be who they are" this season.
“At the end of the day, our leadership is our leadership,” Sarkisian said. “That stuff can’t waver, whether it’s Quinn (Ewers) or Kelvin (Banks) or Jake (Majors) on offense or Gunnar (Helm) to Barryn Sorrell or an Anthony Hill or a Michael Taaffe or a Jahdae Barron on the defensive side of the ball, we’ve got great leadership on our team. I’m not asking more of them from a leadership standpoint I’m asking them to be who they are, and who they are is good enough.”
Sarkisian also praised running back Jaydon Blue for the leader he's developed into, a role that he'll look to maintain while also stepping in as the no-doubt starting running back after the season-ending injury to CJ Baxter.
"I think the first area for Jaydon that I've been really proud of him is his maturity from where he was when he arrived here at the University of Texas, to where he is today," Sarkisian said. "This guy's on our leadership committee. He's really a respected player on our team, not only from who he is off the field, but the way he works on the field."
Texas kicks off the season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.