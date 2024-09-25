Jake Majors Advances To Semifinalist List For Big Award
Jake Majors is one step closer to being the third Longhorn to win the William V. Campbell Trophy.
The trophy is presented by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) which "recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."
Majors was one of 203 players to be announced as a semifinalist for the award, a record amount of players according to the NFF's website.
Each university in the NCAA can nominate one player on their team. To be qualified, the player must be completing their final year of eligibility or be a graduate student, have a GPA of at least 3.2, have "outstanding" football ability, and demonstrate strong leadership and citizenship.
"We are incredibly proud of this year's semifinalists, who embody the true spirit of the Campbell Trophy®," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "As we celebrate the 35th anniversary of this prestigious award, their achievements remind us of the profound impact scholar-athletes have, not just on their teams, but on the communities they serve and the careers they pursue after football. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates."
Majors case for winning is a strong case. The fifth-year center has already stacked up some awards for his performance in games this year. Following Texas's stomping of Michigan, Majors was awarded the Outland Trophy National Player of the Year and SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week after not allowing a sack against the Wolverines.
The Texas offense with Majors at center this year has been dominant, scoring over 30 points in every game, and over 50 in three of them.
Majors was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team three years straight from 2021-2023, giving him the academic prestige to make the list.
In the 35th year of the William V. Campbell Trophy, Majors could be the third Longhorn to win it.
Offensive guard Dallas Griffin won in 2007 and defensive end Sam Acho won again in 2010.
The finalists will be named by the NFF on Oct. 23rd. There will be 12-14 finalists and each will get an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and travel to Las Vegas for the NFF's "Annual Awards Dinner" on Dec. 10th. The winner's scholarship will increase to $25,000.