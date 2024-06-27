Kansas State Transfer Arthur Kaluma Commits to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns have added their final roster piece of the offseason.
After hosting him for an official visit Monday, Texas has landed a commitment from Kansas State transfer forward Arthur Kaluma, per reports Thursday from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. Kaluma now fills the final roster spot for coach Rodney Terry.
Kaluma will likely slide into the starting lineup as a small-ball 4-man that can stretch the floor with guard-like ability as a ball-handler and shooter. The Texas starting 5 will likely feature Jordan Pope and Tre Johnson in the backcourt, Tramon Mark and Kaluma on the wing and Kadin Shedrick at center.
Kaluma spent his first two collegiate seasons at Creighton under coach Greg McDermott. He started all 37 games in the 2022-23 campaign for the Bluejays, averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game that year as Creighton fell one possession short of making it to the Final Four.
Last season at Kansas State, Kaluma posted career-high averages in points (14.4), rebounds (7.0), and assists (2.0) while starting 33 of 32 games for coach Jerome Tang. Kaluma helped lead the Wildcats past Texas in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, but K-State remained on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament bubble and failed to reach March Madness after finishing the regular season with an 18-13 record.
Including the aforementioned meeting in the Big 12 Tournament last season, Kaluma has faced Texas three times in his career and is 1-2 against the Longhorns. This offseason, the Longhorns have added transfer commitments and ensuing signatures from Pope, Mark, Indiana State's Julian Larry and Jayson Kent, and Vanderbilt's Malik Presley.