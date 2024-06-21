Kansas State Transfer Arthur Kaluma Sets Texas Visit
The Texas Longhorns have retooled nearly the entire roster this offseason, but Rodney Terry and staff still might have a few tricks up their sleeve.
Per reports Friday from Travis Branham of 247Sports, Kansas State transfer forward Arthur Kaluma will be visiting Texas on Monday, June 24 as he looks to find a new home after coming off a career-best season with the Wildcats. He visited SMU last week.
Kaluma, a Glendale, Ariz. native who also played at Universal Academy in Irving, Texas, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Creighton under coach Greg McDermott. A consistent starter for the Bluejays, he started all 37 games in the 2022-23 season, averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game that year as Creighton fell one possession short of making it to the Final Four.
Last season at Kansas State, Kaluma posted career-high averages in points (14.4), rebounds (7.0), and assists (2.0) while starting 33 of 32 games for coach Jerome Tang. Kaluma helped lead the Wildcats past Texas in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, but K-State remained on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament bubble and failed to reach March Madness after finishing the regular season with an 18-13 record.
Including the aforementioned meeting in the Big 12 Tournament last season, Kaluma has faced Texas three times in his career and is 1-2 against the Longhorns. This offseason, the Longhorns have added transfer commitments and ensuing signatures from Oregon State's Jordan Pope, Arkansas' Tramon Mark, Indiana State's Julian Larry and Jayson Kent, and Vanderbilt's Malik Presley.
Texas begins the regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas for the Hall of Fame Series on Monday, Nov. 4.