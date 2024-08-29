Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Our Top 10 Predictions
At the 2024 NFL draft, many experts were already saying that the ’25 quarterback class was looking thin, which helps explain why teams grabbed a record six signal-callers in the top 12 picks.
But the truth is that QB-needy teams are rarely patient in addressing the most important position on the roster. So even if scouts aren’t high on the upcoming quarterback crop right now, it’s entirely possible there will be another run, especially if one or two have breakout years—after all, no one projected Joe Burrow would be a No. 1 pick before his 2019 Heisman season.
Of course, the number of QBs drafted will also be influenced by need. If the Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell doesn’t make a leap in his second season, or if Geno Smith doesn’t bounce back in Seattle, the demand will increase and push up the stock of anyone who looks like they might be capable of leading an offense.
Who knows how the 2024 NFL season will play out, but the draft is more predictable, with quarterbacks often going early and often throughout the first round. With that in mind, here’s our attempt at predicting the top 10 picks in the ’25 draft.
We made the order based on our wins projections that we used to unveil our 32 Teams in 32 Days series this summer on Sports Illustrated's website. But we made one trade inside the top 10, because as you know, teams don’t wait to draft quarterbacks.
1. New England Patriots: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
The Patriots will likely be in need of a stud wide receiver in the offseason to help rookie quarterback Drake Maye, but there might not be a Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2025 draft. Instead, the Patriots will play it safe and take the best edge rusher in Pearce. Pearce recorded 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss during his sophomore season.
2. Carolina Panthers: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Another poor season from Bryce Young could make the Panthers consider drafting a quarterback two years after making Young the No. 1 pick. But the Panthers might have done enough in the offseason to ensure Young vastly improves from his rocky rookie season. In this scenario, the Panthers add help for Young by selecting Banks, who’s regarded by many as the best tackle in the 2025 class. This would allow Carolina to move ’22 first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu to offensive guard.
3. Denver Broncos: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Broncos could also consider drafting a quarterback after placing this year’s first-round pick Bo Nix in a tough situation. They might have the worst roster in the NFL, but Nix’s college experience (61 starts) might help him deliver enough positive results. Campbell has a high ceiling and could possibly surpass Banks as the best tackle prospect with a dominant season at LSU. A stud left tackle would put Nix in a better situation for Year 2.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Cardinals could be a surprise team in 2024 because of a promising offense, but they’re lacking cornerstone pieces on coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense. Arizona likely wouldn’t hesitate at the opportunity to draft Johnson, who has received comparisons to Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Johnson had four interceptions while helping Michigan win the national title last season.
5. Las Vegas Raiders: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
There might not be three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks like this year’s NFL draft, but there will likely be one selected in the top five because of Beck’s pinpoint accuracy, arm strength and ideal size of 6'4" and 220 pounds. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco is known for favoring strong-armed quarterbacks with size. He had Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert during his 11 years as the GM of the Los Angeles Chargers. After not reaching for a quarterback, the Raiders pair Beck with 2024 first-round pick Brock Bowers.
6. Seattle Seahawks via trade with Minnesota Vikings: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
With the Vikings drafting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in April, they were willing to trade down and accept the Seahawks’ offer of multiple picks with at least one future first-round pick. By now, the Seahawks must know Geno Smith is not the long-term answer at quarterback, regardless of how he plays in 2024. Some might be surprised to see Ewers ahead of Shedeur Sanders, but perhaps Ewers finds consistency and delivers a dominant season at Texas.
7. Tennessee Titans: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Luther’s game-changing speed would fit well with the Titans’ receiving corps, which is heavy on size with Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins. Treylon Burks was supposed to be the team’s yards-after-catch playmaker, but he has struggled to adjust in the NFL after becoming a 2022 first-round pick. The jury is still out on Will Levis as a franchise quarterback, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take steps forward in coach Brian Callahan’s offense to possibly gain more weapons, such as Luther, in the ’25 offseason.
8. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Giants part with Daniel Jones after six rocky seasons and make Sanders the new face of the franchise. Sanders can get hot in a hurry and is capable of leading teams in crunch time. But his gunslinger mentality often got him in trouble last season as the starter for his father and coach Deion Sanders. If Sanders plays more composed, he has a high ceiling as a pocket passer and would do well in this scenario because the Giants used their 2024 first-round pick on wide receiver Malik Nabers.
9. Cleveland Browns: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Browns could be a team in search of a first-round quarterback next year if Deshaun Watson doesn’t show consistency during his third season in Cleveland. But with three quarterbacks already gone in this mock draft, the Browns continue to load up their dominant defense with interior help for edge rusher Myles Garrett. Graham’s strength and relentless motor make him an ideal candidate to take over for veteran defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris.
10. Washington Commanders: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Many draft experts are having a hard time finding the best position for Hunter, but maybe they’re overlooking how valuable he can be as a two-way player. Hunter is capable of developing into a dangerous downfield threat and a gadget player in the backfield. That would add more stress for the Commanders’ opposing defenses because they already have to deal with rookie Jayden Daniels’s arm and mobility. Also, Washington had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season. Perhaps they could use Hunter’s versatility on both sides of the ball.