Kirby Smart Calls Out Referees After Win vs. Texas Longhorns: 'Tried to Rob Us'
AUSTIN -- Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had some strong words for the officiating crew following the 30-15 win over the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin on Saturday.
Immediately after the contest went final, Smart told ESPN in the postgame interview that the officials tried to "rob" the Bulldogs.
“I'm so proud of these guys, because nobody believed. Nobody gave us a chance," Smart said. "Your whole network doubted us, nobody believed and then they tried to rob us with calls in this place.”
The Bulldogs had two players ejected due to targeting, with both calls certainly being debatable. However, the wildest call of the night came when the Longhorns were awarded an interception in the third quarter following a controversial sequence. Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron came up with an interception of Carson Beck and returned it to the Georgia nine-yard line. However, a flag had been thrown and a defensive pass interference penalty was called.
After watching the replay on the video board, the Texas student section showed its disagreement by tossing a countless number of bottles and other items into the end zone. Following a lengthy delay, the flag was picked up and the interception stood. The Longhorns scored a few plays later to make it a one-score game.
It made little difference in the end. Georgia's defense continued to out-physical the Longhorns despite the massive momentum swing that call created.
"These guys are so resiliant. We talked about intent. What was our intent when we walked on the field?” Smart said. "Our intent was not to take pictures, not to do all the superstar stuff. Our intent was to eat. It was to come eat and be hungry. I'm not interested in all the bells in whistles. What I want is a team that fights their ass off and they did tonight.”
The Longhorns finished with eight penalties for 40 yards while Georgia had seven penalties for 78 yards.
Texas will take on Vanderbilt next Saturday in Nashville.