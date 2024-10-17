Longhorns Country

Kirk Herbstreit Seemingly Reveals Texas vs. Georgia College GameDay Guest Picker

The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs face off in an epic top-five battle on Saturday,

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit walks his dog Ben before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The eyes of the college football world will be on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday.

Not only is it a matchup up of two national and SEC title contenders, but it is also taking place in primetime with a 6:30 kickoff on ABC.

As expected, ESPN's College GameDay with Lee Corson, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee will also be part of the festivities.

And on Thursday, Herbstreit seemingly revealed who the much-anticipated GameDay guest picker would be for on Saturday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

Former Texas Longhorns golfer, Scottie Scheffler.

"I think it's Scottie Scheffler this week," Herbstreit said.

Scheffler, of course, is the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, and has been considered the top player in the sport for some time.

It's the Longhorns' second appearance on College GameDay this season, following their 31-12 road win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 7. However, it's the first time the show will take place in Austin since Nov. 12, 2022, when the Longhorns lost to the TCU Horned Frogs 17-10.

The Longhorns currently hold a 4-1 advantage in the all-time series vs. Georgia, but they've only played once in 40 years. That matchup came on New Year's Day of 2019 when Sam Ehlinger rushed for three touchdowns to help Texas upset Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Kickoff from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

How to Watch Texas vs. Georgia

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 19th, 2024
  • Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
  • Game time: 6:30 pm CT
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Listen: Longhorn Radio Network, KVET 98.1 FM in Austin

Full Updated Georgia vs. Texas Betting Odds Via Draft Kings

  • Spread: Texas -5 (-110)
  • Over/Under: 56 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Texas (-192), Georgia (+160)
