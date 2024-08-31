Lee Corso Picks Texas as National Champion, Booed by Texas A&M Fans
AUSTIN -- In front of thousands of Texas A&M fans in the middle of College Station on Saturday,, the legendary Lee Corso made sure to ruffle some Aggie feathers.
During the season's second edition of ESPN's "College GameDay" outside Kyle Field for Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, Corso revealed his National Championship pick, making the case for the Texas Longhorns to lift the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy in Atlanta at the end of the season.
Unsurprisingly, he was met with a shower of boos from the maroon-colored crowd.
"Texas has a favorable schedule," Corso said. "Texas has no Alabama, no LSU, no Ole Miss, no Tennessee. ... The final game is Texas vs. Georgia, Texas wins the National Championship."
Corso then put his Horns up while continuing to receive boos from the Texas A&M fans.
Take a look at the video:
The Longhorns and Aggies have continued to hate each other from afar over the past decade-plus, but all the talk can finally be put to the test this November when the rivalry officially gets renewed in the regular-season finale for both teams at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30.
"The question is about with all of the changes happening in college football like NIL, transfer portal, conference realignment, you name it — we've got a lot going on right now," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said at the Houston Touchdown Club earlier this offseason. "But with that change what's coming is renewing the rivalry with A&M and how to get our players that we recruit back into the vigor of that rivalry that I think y'all have enjoyed for decades and decades. It's not hard at all. We'll be ready."