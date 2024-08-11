Texas vs. Texas A&M Ticket Prices Exceeding Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day?
If you didn't think the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies rivalry was that serious, you'd have to look at the prices fans are willing to pay to see the two on game day and do a double take.
The Longhorns and the Aggies are set to revive their history on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field in College Station, with tickets starting at almost $600 on SeatGeek and nearly $800 on TicketMaster, per Fox 4.
Meanwhile, the minimum cost to see the Dallas Cowboys play at home against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day two days prior is $38, and seats on the same website SeatGeek go for around $127.
According to StubHub, only 4 percent of tickets remain for the Longhorns and Aggies game, and there's no doubt that Kyle Field will be filled to the brim with a capacity of 102,733 attendees. The AT&T Stadium, on the other hand, can only fit up to 80,000.
Ever since the announcement of Texas' switch to the SEC, the hype surrounding the Lone Star Showdown has grown even stronger, as Texas A&M will host the Longhorns in the first matchup between the two since 2011.
During that time, A&M had just elected to become part of the SEC and would join the conference in 2012, and the two teams played against each other for the last time on Nov. 24, 2011. Texas traveled to College Station in what would end up being a close win for the Longhorns after a field goal made by Justin Tucker put Texas in the lead 27-25 to close out the matchup.
The Aggies went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play last season, taking losses to ranked opponents Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU. Former head coach Jimbo Fisher left A&M to spend a pretty penny to buy out his contract after falling short of the championship once again, bringing in previous Duke football head coach Mike Elko ahead of this year in hopes of turning things around for the better.
Texas will be the final obstacle that the Aggies face before a potential SEC Championship run for both of them, each looking to save their best performance for last in what is sure to be one of the most thrilling games in college football.