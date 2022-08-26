Will Anderson Jr. and Bijan Robinson are among the names we expect to have a big year.

The 2022 college football season begins this Saturday with Week 0. Before kickoff, Sports Illustrated has named its preseason All-Americans on offense and defense, broken up into a first team and second team. This year’s honorees were voted on by four SI college football writers: Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, Richard Johnson and John Garcia Jr.

Alabama leads the way with six total SI All-Americans: three on the first team and three on the second. Ohio State is next with four selections, while reigning champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame each have three apiece. USC, Michigan, Baylor, Michigan State and Iowa also received multiple selections.

Without any further ado, here are SI’s 2022 preseason honorees.

Kansas State’s Vaughn, Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba and Alabama’s Anderson all look primed for a big 2022 season. Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK; Orlando Ramirez, Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

First-Team Offense

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, sophomore, USC

Running back: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore Ohio State

Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Jordan Addison, junior, USC

Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia

Offensive line: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Zak Zinter, junior, Michigan; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State; Zion Nelson, junior Miami

Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame

First-Team Defense

Defensive line: Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia; Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Foskey, junior, Notre Dame; Bryan Bresee, sophomore, Clemson

Linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa

Cornerback: Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama; Riley Moss, senior, Iowa

Safety: Jordan Battle, senior, Alabama; Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame

First-Team Specialists

Kicker: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Punter: Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers

All-purpose: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State

Returner: Brian Battie, sophomore, South Florida

Second-Team Offense

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State

Running back: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama



Wide receiver: Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU; A.T. Perry, junior, Wake Forest

Tight end: Cameron Latu senior, Alabama

Offensive line: Caleb Chandler, senior, Louisville; Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Christian Mahogany, junior, Boston College; Braeden Daniels, junior, Utah

Center: John Michael Schmitz, senior, Minnesota

Second-Team Defense

Defensive line: Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor; Calijah Kancey, junior, Pitt; Zach Harrison, senior, Ohio State; Jacob Slade, senior, Michigan State

Linebacker: Andre Carter II, junior, Army; Trenton Simpson, junior, Clemson; Henry To’oTo’o, senior, Alabama

Cornerback: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Joey Porter Jr., junior, Penn State

Safety: Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas; Jammie Robinson, junior, Florida State

Second-Team Specialists

Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan

Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona

All-purpose: Jayden Reed, senior, Michigan State

Returner: Bryan Massey, junior, SMU

