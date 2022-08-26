Sports Illustrated’s 2022 Preseason College Football All-Americans
The 2022 college football season begins this Saturday with Week 0. Before kickoff, Sports Illustrated has named its preseason All-Americans on offense and defense, broken up into a first team and second team. This year’s honorees were voted on by four SI college football writers: Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, Richard Johnson and John Garcia Jr.
Alabama leads the way with six total SI All-Americans: three on the first team and three on the second. Ohio State is next with four selections, while reigning champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame each have three apiece. USC, Michigan, Baylor, Michigan State and Iowa also received multiple selections.
Without any further ado, here are SI’s 2022 preseason honorees.
First-Team Offense
Quarterback: Caleb Williams, sophomore, USC
Running back: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore Ohio State
Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Jordan Addison, junior, USC
Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia
Offensive line: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Zak Zinter, junior, Michigan; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State; Zion Nelson, junior Miami
Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame
First-Team Defense
Defensive line: Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia; Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Foskey, junior, Notre Dame; Bryan Bresee, sophomore, Clemson
Linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa
Cornerback: Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama; Riley Moss, senior, Iowa
Safety: Jordan Battle, senior, Alabama; Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame
First-Team Specialists
Kicker: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri
Punter: Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers
All-purpose: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State
Returner: Brian Battie, sophomore, South Florida
Second-Team Offense
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State
Running back: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama
Wide receiver: Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU; A.T. Perry, junior, Wake Forest
Tight end: Cameron Latu senior, Alabama
Offensive line: Caleb Chandler, senior, Louisville; Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Christian Mahogany, junior, Boston College; Braeden Daniels, junior, Utah
Center: John Michael Schmitz, senior, Minnesota
Second-Team Defense
Defensive line: Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor; Calijah Kancey, junior, Pitt; Zach Harrison, senior, Ohio State; Jacob Slade, senior, Michigan State
Linebacker: Andre Carter II, junior, Army; Trenton Simpson, junior, Clemson; Henry To’oTo’o, senior, Alabama
Cornerback: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Joey Porter Jr., junior, Penn State
Safety: Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas; Jammie Robinson, junior, Florida State
Second-Team Specialists
Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan
Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona
All-purpose: Jayden Reed, senior, Michigan State
Returner: Bryan Massey, junior, SMU
