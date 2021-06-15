Longhorns Gain Commitment From 2022 Kicker Prospect Will Stone

The Texas Longhorns added their second specialist in a matter of days on Tuesday, gaining the commitment of 2022 Kicker, Will Stone

The Texas Longhorns added yet another talented name to their special teams group in the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday, when kicker/punter Will Stone committed to the program.

Stone is the second specialist to commit to the Longhorns in a matter of days, after deep snapper Lance St. Louis committed on June 7.

Kohl’s Professional Camps, a service that ranks and evaluates specialists such as kickers, punters, and Longsnappers, rates Stone as both a five-star kicker and a 4.5-star punter.

Per Kohls:

“Stone recently attended a May 2021 Kohl's Showcase. The prospect showed well on kickoffs and field goals, as well as punting in the pocket. Stone has a bright future in both kicking and punting. Stone is a talented lefty with an athletic frame. He will have the opportunity to compete at the next level early in his college career. In 2020 at the National Scholarship Camp, Stone scored 23 points on field goals and had an impressive score of 104.18 on kickoffs. Stone has made nice gains as a punter and that should help him with schools looking for a kicker that can punt well.”

Stone now becomes the 11th commit in Texas’ 2022 class, joining ATH Anthony Jones (Liberty - Las Vegas NV), DS Lance St. Louis (Williams Field – AZ), DE Zac Swanson (Brophy College Prep – AZ), DL Kristopher Ross (Galena Park North Shore), S BJ Allen (Aledo), QB Maalik Murphy (Junipero Serra – CA), LB Trevell Johnson (Arlington Martin), RB Jaydon Blue (Klein Cain), WR Armani Winfield (Lewisville), and DB Jaylon Guilbeau (Port Arthur Memorial).

