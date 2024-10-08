Longhorns In The NFL: Mulitple Longhorns Find The Endzone in Week 5
It was a wild week across the NFL with nine out of the 13 scores within one possession.
12 former Texas Longhorns players made a difference in the box score in week 5. It wasn't particularly a massive week for the players, but some like Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had big games that affected their games in massive ways.
So without further ado, let's check the stats for the former Longhorns this week in the NFL:
Starting on Thursday night, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had 61 yards on the ground off 12 carries and 16 yards off three receptions. It was an average week for the star running back in the overtime thriller against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robinson didn't find the endzone but the Falcons did win 36-30.
Justin Tucker as mentioned before had a huge game. Tucker knocked down all five extra points but his big moments included a season-high 56-yard field goal to tie the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 38 with 1:35 left in the fourth.
After a crazy set of events in overtime, Tucker knocked down a game-winning 24-yard field goal to complete the Ravens comeback.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell got more included offensively in the 37-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mitchell had a season-high with receptions (4) and yards (38).
Despite the Cleveland Browns struggle on the offensive side Sunday in their 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, running back D'Onta Foreman had 44 yards on nine carriers with an additional 16 yards off a reception.
Although it isn't much, rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders did have a season-high in both receptions (3) and yards (13) in the Carolina Panthers 36-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.
On the other sideline, Roschon Johnson was the only former Longhorn to find the endzone this week, doing it twice with 25 yards on ten carries.
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington became another Longhorn to get a season-high (and career-high) with seven receptions and 89 yards in the Los Angeles Rams 24-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers
Denver Broncos wide reciever Lil'Jordan Humphrey was second on the team in recieving yards with 48 on two catches in the Broncos third consecutive victory.
The Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18 thanks to a good contribution by both safeties Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke. Jones was second on the team in tackles with eight and Locke helped with four on his own and a pass deflection.
And lastly, on Sunday Night Football, both the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers had notable former Longhorns help their team on the defensive side.
For Dallas, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown helped with eight tackles, seven being solo in the 20-17 last-second victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On the other side, DeShon Elliott tied for second on the team with tackles with nine as well as a pass deflection.
The Longhorns also had wide receiver Xavier Worthy active on Monday Night Football with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was able to continue his impressive rookie season. Worthy ended the night with three catches for 25 yards and one rush for three yards and a touchdown.