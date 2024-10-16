Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Keeps Stacking Up Awards After Red River Rivalry
Arguably, no one showed up more than Anthony Hill Jr. for the Texas Longhorns in their 34-3 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas this past Saturday.
In the game, Hill compiled 11 tackles (seven solo), two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pressure in Texas's win.
Because of that Hill was recognized as the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week, the third award given to him for his performance against the Sooners. The others are the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
This was the second time in his career that Hill had a double-digit tackling game. It was also his second-career forced fumble, in which he stripped the ball loose from quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. that set up the Texas 43-yard touchdown the very next play to put the Horns up 21-3.
Hill continually made big play after big play in Dallas, including a tackle for loss on a third and two rush that caused a punt.
Currently, Hill leads Texas in tackles (42), tackles for loss (8.5), and sacks (4.5). The same defense is currently first in the nation in scoring defense (6.3) and total defense (229.7 yards given up) while also second in pass efficiency defense (91.40), passing yards allowed (126.0) and red zone defense (.571).
Hill and the Longhorns will have their hands full this week with the No. 5 AP poll-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Austin to play Texas.
That game will kickoff at 6:30 on ABC.