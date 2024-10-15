Texas Longhorns' Anthony Hill Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are coming off of a dominant 34-3 blowout of the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend, in which the defense held their Red River rivals to just 237 yards of total offense, including 89 yards on 39 carries (2.3 YPC) in the run game.
The Longhorns also held true freshman QB Michael Hawkins to just 19 of 30 passing for 148 yards with five sacks, 30 QB pressures, and 11 tackles for loss.
One of the main contributors to that dominance on defense was the play of linebacker Anthony Hill, who finished the game with 11 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks, leading the team in all three categories.
As a result of that play, Hill was named the SEC Defensive Player of the week.
Now he has earned some national recognition, being named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week in college football for his efforts.
Hill was also the leading man for the Longhorns' postgame festivities. Just after the clock hit zero, Hill and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell planted a Texas flag through an old Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey. He also called out Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman - who previously made t-shirts featuring the words "Oklahoma only fears God, Texas fears Oklahoma - by posting "Texas fears nobody."
“I just feel like it was the right thing for me to do," Hill Jr. said after the game. "I've seen all the stuff they posted last year, so I feel like it was right for me. It's just to get a little touch of something on them, so I just had to get me a little something to just to make the team and make us feel good.”
Hill Jr. won co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year last season after posting 67 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks, and he's picking up right where he left off. Halfway through the season, he leads the Longhorns with 42 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. With the way he's playing, he's headed for an All-SEC selection and likely more.
Hill and the Longhorns will now prepare for their toughest matchup of the season, when the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs come to town on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm on ABC.