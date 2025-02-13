Longhorns OF Will Gasparino Eager to 'Play Best of the Best' in SEC
Baseball season is nearly here, folks. For the Texas Longhorns, that means the official beginning of a brand-new era. The Jim Schlossnagle era. Not just that, but the SEC era.
As the Longhorns prepare to kick off their 2025 campaign against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday, they do so knowing their first test against an SEC opponent comes the next day. Waiting for them on Saturday is a date with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Of course, it won't count toward the conference standings as the contest is part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown. However, it will offer a glimpse into what they can expect when they open conference play against Mississippi State on March 14.
The SEC isn't your run of the mill conference, either. It is undoubtedly the best conference in college baseball. That fact has outfielder Will Gasparino eager to face tough competition week in and week out.
"Honestly, it's just playing the best of the best," Gasparino said during a media availability on Tuesday. "I've always wanted to play the best of the best. I love the competition and it's what I play this game for. I love to win."
There's no denying how dominant the SEC has become in college baseball in recent years. One would have to go back to 2018 to find a team not in the conference win the College World Series -- an honor that belongs to the Oregon State Beavers.
At Texas, of course, there are always going to be lofty expectations. Making it to Omaha is considered by many the bare minimum. Unfazed by the pressure, Gasparino believes this Longhorns' squad has the talent to achieve that dream.
"One hundred percent, that's the main goal," he said. "Whatever it takes to win."
Between the start of the regular season on Friday and its conclusion in May is a lot of baseball to be played. While the Longhorns adjust to a new coaching staff, new faces and a new conference, the goal remains the same.
Get back to where they feel they belong. Going back to Omaha, and the College World Series.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Mel Kiper Jr. Explains Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL Draft Stock Fall; Here's Why He's Wrong
MORE: Texas Longhorns Baseball Has Full Faith in New Pitching Coach Max Weiner
MORE: Texas Longhorns Rise In AP Poll After Ending Historic South Carolina Streak
MORE: Texas Longhorns Listed As Potential 'March Madness Sleeper'