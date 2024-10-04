Longhorns Country

Longhorns On Top In Joel Klatt's Latest College Football Playoff Projection

Joel Klatt believes the Texas Longhorns have a great chance to enter the post season as the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Hayden Conner (76) celebrates a touhcdown by receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) during the game against Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Hayden Conner (76) celebrates a touhcdown by receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) during the game against Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Before the season started, college football analyst Joel Klatt had Ohio State as the top-ranked team, with the Longhorns down in sixth.

After five games of an unpredictable season, Texas has made its way up the predicted bracket.

In Klatt's updated bracket, Texas gets the number one overall seed following a conference championship win.

"I think they likely beat Alabama in the SEC Championship," Klatt said.

At number two, Klatt has who he expects to win the Big 10 championship in Ohio State, making a small drop from No. 1 to No. 2. Though the bracket isn't played off, Klatt mentioned his expectations of seeing the Buckeyes lift another National Championship Trophy.

Joel Klatt's New CFB Bracket Prediction:

1. Texas (SEC champion over Alabama)

2. Ohio State (Big 10 champion over Oregon)

3. Clemson (ACC champion over Miami)

4. Kansas State (Big 12 champion over Iowa State)

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Georgia

8. Tennessee

9. Penn State

10. USC

11. LSU

12. Boise State (Mountain West champion)

The College Football Playoff will have a different look this season with the expansion from four to 12 teams. In this new format, the top four teams are automatically qualified for the second round, while No. 5-No.12 must fight for a spot.

In the first round, seed eight plays seed nine and the winner advances to face the top seed. Seed five plays seed 12 to face No. 4, seed seven plays seed 10 for No. 2 and seed six plays seed 11 for No. 3.

The month-long tournament will kick off on Dec. 20 with the first-round games in respective campus stadiums. The four quarterfinals will take place on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day at the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

The semifinals will be held at the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and 10, and the champion will finally be crowned at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 20.

