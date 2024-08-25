Joel Klatt Predicts Texas as No. 6 Seed in College Football Playoff Bracket
College Football Playoff predictions are in full swing as the regular season quickly approaches, and FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has recently given his input on who he believes will fill the 12-team bracket.
Klatt listed the Texas Longhorns as the No. 6 seed in the Playoffs and has them losing the SEC Championship game to Georgia to miss out on a bye week that would send them straight to the final round as a top four seed.
"Listen, I think there's a chance they beat Georgia and split with them, like beat them in the regular season at home and then lose to them in the SEC Championship game," Klatt said. "What I'm saying is that what we've seen from Texas in the past is that they will have some bump in the road at some point. They have to play at Michigan, they've got to play Oklahoma in Red River, they've got to play at Texas A&M, and they've got to host Georgia. There's a loss somewhere along that path."
The Longhorns suffered one loss during the regular season last year against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game in Dallas, but went on to win the Big 12 Championship game and found themselves as one of the top four teams to make it to the College Football Playoff.
However, Klatt makes a point in how Texas will be taking on some bigger challenges within its schedule this time around, especially with having to face the reigning National Champions, the Michigan Wolverines, away in Ann Arbor during Week 2. Steve Sarkisian and his team also have an opportunity to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, but it's going to take more than just a home field advantage to get around the No. 1-ranked team backed by head coach Kirby Smart.
Klatt predicts that Texas will have a Week 2 rematch against Michigan for the first round of playoffs, putting the Wolverines as the No. 11 seed, with the Longhorns hosting the game at home and defeating them to advance to the quarterfinals.
"Regardless of what happens in that Week 2 matchup, which I can't wait for, by the way, I think Texas at home with that pressure and that quarterback Quinn Ewers, they get it done and Texas beats Michigan," Klatt said.
Going up against one of the top-rated defenses in the country twice will not be easy, but Klatt mentioned that Texas could pull through with one of the best offenses in the country with an intimidating run game.
"The loss of CJ Baxter is big, they've recruited very well," Klatt said. "Jaydon Blue, by the way, he averaged six yards per carry, so I'm not quite as nervous about that, and I do believe that Texas has the potential to have the best offensive line in America."
It's going to be a long road to the National Championships for Texas, but Klatt and others predict a successful ending for the Longhorns as they look to make their second consecutive CFP appearance.