Sark's Longhorns Re-Offer Star Westlake QB

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns coaching staff re-extended the schools offer to a star in-state signal-caller on Thursday afternoon

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian reaffirmed his team's interest in adding an impact signal-caller during the 2022 recruiting cycle, re-offering Austin Westlake star quarterback Cade Klubnik on Thursday afternoon.

Klubnik originally received his offer from Tom Herman's staff shortly after Southlake Carroll product Quinn Ewers de-committed from the Longhorns in October. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound junior has also been offered by Georgia, Washington, North Carolina, Auburn, Baylor, and LSU, among others.

While not the first from the school to garner national attention, Klubnik has a chance to be the next great Westlake quarterback to head into the college football ranks, following in the footsteps of Drew Brees, Nick Foles, and former University of Texas great, Sam Ehlinger.

However, despite growing up just a few miles from the 40 Acres, Klubnik did not grow up a Texas fan ... but he has been a major target for the University since his recruitment began.



That recruitment now continues under Sarkisian, who has made a name for himself at both the college and NFL ranks for his ability to help quarterbacks succeed, most recently with Alabama's Mac Jones, who he helped guide to a Heisman-caliber season and a national title.

No stranger to success himself, Klubnik just completed a dream season of his own, guiding the Westlake Chaparrals to a 13-0 record, and the 2020 Texas 6A Division I State Championship.

Klubnik finished that game completing 18-of-20 passing attempts for 220 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 97 yards and two more scores on 17 carries.

Now a rising senior, Klubnik currently sits as a four-star recruit, ranking as the 155th recruit in the 2022 class, as well as the sixth-best pro-style quarterback in the country. He is also the third-ranked quarterback in the state of Texas.