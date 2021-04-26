Longhorns Tight End Malcolm Epps Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The depth of the Texas Longhorns tight end group got a little bit thinner on Monday afternoon when junior tight end Malcolm Epps entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Epps made the announcement via his personal social media accounts, thanking his family, friends, and former coaches for his time in Austin.

"Life has been nothing short of a blessing for me and my family," Epps said in his statement. "Thank you to all of the coaches I've come in contact with who have helped me become a better athlete, but most importantly a better man. In my time on the 40 Acre, I've made lifelong friends with bonds that are unbreakable. Here I was able to build a network for myself by establishing firm connections with people in high places. I'll always remember the impact that the city of Austin has had on me and my family's lives. I wish coach Sark and the entire Longhorn football team the best of luck. With that being said, I'm putting my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. I look forward to my next opportunity."

One of the top tight end recruits in the nation coming out of Spring Dekaney high school in Houston, Texas, Epps chose the Longhorns over Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, and Texas A&M among others.

In three years with Texas, Epps struggled to find the field, securing just 24 passes 294 yards, and four touchdowns over that time. His best season came during his sophomore campaign in 2018 when he hauled in 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in nine appearances.

With Cade Brewer still likely to remain the starter, the Longhorns will now move on to a host of young talent to replace the depth lost with the exit of Epps, including incoming freshman phenom J'Tavion Sanders, and freshman Gunnar Helm.

