Michael Phelps to be College Gameday Guest Picker Saturday in Ann Arbor
Michael Phelps has been picked as the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's College Gameday this Saturday in Ann Arbor with comedian Will Ferrell also appearing as a special guest.
The swimmer trained and studied at Michigan after the 2004 Summer Olympics where he won six gold medals as a teenager. Phelps is widely known for his 28 medals won in the Olympics between 2004-2016, the most medals won by an individual athlete in Olympic history.
Despite never finishing his degree at Michigan, Phelps has always been a big fan of his former university, appearing at major sporting events for the Wolverines.
"I'm super pumped to be with the crew. I can't wait to pick some games, have some fun, have some laughs." Phelps said. "But most importantly, to cheer on Big Blue."
Other big names like Derek Jeter and Matthew McConaughey will be in Ann Arbor for the game, and former Michigan players like Tom Brady and Charles Woodson are rumored to be showing up as well.
Texas is currently favored for the game against the defending national champions by 7.5 points. This is also the first time Texas and Michigan will play since the 2005 Rose Bowl which ended with a game-winning field goal made by Texas kicker Dusty Mangum winning the Longhorns the game 38-37.
The eyes of the nation will be upon Ann Arbor this Saturday. The game will start at 11 AM CT on FOX and College Gameday with Michael Phelps will be at 8 AM CT on ESPN.