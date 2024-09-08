Michigan QB Davis Warren on Texas: 'We Let Them Win That Game'
AUSTIN -- The No. 3 Texas Longhorns took down the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines at "The Big House" in convincing fashion on Saturday, as Steve Sarkisian's team put together a complete effort in a 31-12 win.
The Longhorns left little doubt about what the final result would be when they headed into halftime with a 24-3 lead. Michigan's offense did little to chip into the deficit and didn't find the end zone until there was 1:54 to play in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Michigan quarterback Davis Warren credited the Longhorns but said that the loss had more to do with the Wolverines shooting themselves in the foot.
"We -- I -- didn't do enough. I shot myself, shot us in the foot too many times," Warren said. "We didn't do enough offensively and it was on us. They're a good football team, they played well today, but we shot ourselves in the foot and let them win that football game. ... We let them off too easy."
Warren, who won the quarterback job this offseason over Alex Orji, finished the game having gone 22 of 33 passing for 204 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Warren was picked off by Texas safety Andrew Mukuba in the first half after his pass was deflected into the air. Following a Texas touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Longhorns a 31-6 lead, Warren tossed his second interception on the first play of the ensuing drive. Miscommunication with the receiver led to a pick that flew into the diving arms of Longhorns safety Derek Williams Jr.
With Michigan down big for the entire second half, Warren and the Wolverines had no choice but to lean on the passing game. Michigan scored its first touchdown of the game when he found receiver Semaj Morgan for a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Warren flashed his ability with some impressive throws in traffic on a few occasions during the game, but was never able to catch a rhythm.
The Texas defense will now look to build off of its performance next week at home against UTSA.