'Most Likely Scenario?'Joel Klatt Teases Texas vs. Texas A&M SEC Championship Chances
The SEC couldn't have lined up a crazier storyline than what transpired over Texas's bye week.
Alabama, Tennessee, and Missouri all fell despite being ranked in the top 10. And because of that, it sets up a scenario for the SEC championship that I think no one could have imagined according to Joel Klatt on The Joel Klatt Show this Wednesday.
Texas A&M is currently first in the SEC standings already at 3-0. The only other teams to be undrafted still are LSU and Texas but both only have one win a piece.
"At first, I started looking at his, and I was like, hold on," Klatt said. "Look at A&M's schedule."
A&M is currently on a bye week but will play at Mississippi State, vs no. 13 LSU, at South Carolina, vs New Mexico State, at Auburn, and then vs. no. 1 Texas to end the season.
"Could Texas A&M and Texas face off in back-to-back weeks?" Klatt said, referring to the odds of Texas and Texas A&M facing off in the SEC championship in Atlanta a week after the scheduled Lone Star Showdown in College Station to end the season.
With the recent 41-10 beatdown of Missouri where the offense for A&M had over 500 yards of scrimmage, Klatt talks about how their offense has gotten "tangibly" better after only getting half of those yards in their 23-13 loss to Notre Dame in week 1.
"So now you got to think to yourself what if A&M just takes care of business?" Klatt said. "That would mean a win over LSU. All the other games are absolutely wins... if they get by the Tigers, then all of a sudden they get to the Texas game with only one loss and will be undrafted in SEC play."
Klatt adds that A&M wouldn't even have to beat Texas in the last week to make it to Atlanta if everything falls into place.
So what needs to happen to ensure Texas is the other team?
Well, Texas would have to beat Georgia on Oct. 19th, giving them their second loss in SEC play so far. Texas would then have to "take care of business" with the remaining games.
Following that, Georgia would have to beat Ole Miss on Nov. 9th to give them their second SEC loss and then beat Tennessee the following week to give the Volunteers their second loss. Both of these games will be home games for the Bulldogs.
And because Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, a loss to no. 8 Tennessee on the road, no. 13 LSU on the road, or no. 18 Oklahoma on the road, would take the Tide out of contention.
If all of those events happen, we get ourselves a Lone Star Showdown in Atlanta. Could you imagine saying that just five years ago?
"So after 13 years of not seeing this game, you're telling me that there is a plausible scenario we get this in back-to-back weeks?" Klatt said. "That would be incredible."
Of course, this theory is only possible if Texas can win all its games. Both teams need to be undefeated in SEC play heading into the final week for this to be a guarantee.
The dream can live on after this week if Texas can get past its Red River counterpart, the no. 18 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Dallas.
Kickoff is at 2:30 on ESPN.