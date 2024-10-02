Longhorns Country

Multiple Texas Longhorns Receive Rating Updates in College Football 25

The Texas Longhorns have been performing well on the field, and as a result, their player rankings on College Football 25 have received updates.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) runs the ball after catching a pass in the second quarter of the Texas Longhorns game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) runs the ball after catching a pass in the second quarter of the Texas Longhorns game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns were already one of the top teams in EA Sports College Football 25, with multiple elite players across the board, as well as elite levels of speed at the skill positions.

Not to mention the best quarterback room in the entire game.

But on Wednesday, that team got even better, with multiple players receiving rating updates and increasing the team's overall talent level.

The biggest beneficiary of the update for Texas was tight end Gunnar Helm, who rating increased from a 78 overall to an 85 overall. Meanwhile, safety Michael Taaffe also got a substantial upgrade, improving five skill points from a 78 to an 83 overall.

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore - who has been one of the team's top receivers over the last two weeks - also i mproved from a 77 to an 81, while running backs Quintrevion Wisner and Jerrick Gibson also both improved by four skill points to an 80 overall.

Two players also changed positions for the Longhorns, with Jahdae Barron officially being moved to corner and offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman being moved to left guard. Anthony Hill was also moved to middle linebacker.

You can see all the changes to the Longhorns players below:

Offense

LT Kelvin Banks 95 (+1)
WR Isaiah Bond 89 (+1)
WR Matthew Golden 87 (+1)
WR Silas Bolden 85 (-1)
WR DeAndre Moore 81 (+4)
WR Ryan Wingo 81 (+1)
TE Amari Niblack 84 (-1)
RB Jerrick Gibson 80 (+4)
RB Quintrevion Wisner 80 (+4)
OL Jaydon Chatman 79 (+1)

Defense

CB Jahdae Barron 89 (+1)
LB Anthony Hill 88 (+1)
S Andrew Mukuba 87 (-2)
S Michael Taaffe 83 (+5)
DT Bill Norton 82 (+4)
LB David Gbenda 80 (+2)

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, and countless other recruits, and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News