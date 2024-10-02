Multiple Texas Longhorns Receive Rating Updates in College Football 25
The Texas Longhorns were already one of the top teams in EA Sports College Football 25, with multiple elite players across the board, as well as elite levels of speed at the skill positions.
Not to mention the best quarterback room in the entire game.
But on Wednesday, that team got even better, with multiple players receiving rating updates and increasing the team's overall talent level.
The biggest beneficiary of the update for Texas was tight end Gunnar Helm, who rating increased from a 78 overall to an 85 overall. Meanwhile, safety Michael Taaffe also got a substantial upgrade, improving five skill points from a 78 to an 83 overall.
Wide receiver DeAndre Moore - who has been one of the team's top receivers over the last two weeks - also i mproved from a 77 to an 81, while running backs Quintrevion Wisner and Jerrick Gibson also both improved by four skill points to an 80 overall.
Two players also changed positions for the Longhorns, with Jahdae Barron officially being moved to corner and offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman being moved to left guard. Anthony Hill was also moved to middle linebacker.
You can see all the changes to the Longhorns players below:
Offense
LT Kelvin Banks 95 (+1)
WR Isaiah Bond 89 (+1)
WR Matthew Golden 87 (+1)
WR Silas Bolden 85 (-1)
WR DeAndre Moore 81 (+4)
WR Ryan Wingo 81 (+1)
TE Amari Niblack 84 (-1)
RB Jerrick Gibson 80 (+4)
RB Quintrevion Wisner 80 (+4)
OL Jaydon Chatman 79 (+1)
Defense
CB Jahdae Barron 89 (+1)
LB Anthony Hill 88 (+1)
S Andrew Mukuba 87 (-2)
S Michael Taaffe 83 (+5)
DT Bill Norton 82 (+4)
LB David Gbenda 80 (+2)