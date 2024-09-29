'Above and Beyond': DeAndre Moore Assuming 'Jordan Whittington Role' For Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN - The No. 1 Texas Longhorns weren't perfect on Saturday in their SEC opener vs. Mississippi State.
Fortunately for Texas, they didn't need to be either.
Coming away with a 35-13 win, the Longhorns did what they needed to do. And of course, there is still alot to improve on.
But one area that the Longhorns were very happy was with their receivers, most specifically with DeAndre Moore, who lit up the stat sheet with four catches for 103 yards and two scores.
However, it appears that the Longhorns were lucky he was even on the field, and he very nearly missed the game all together.
"The ball really found him tonight," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. "You know, he really didn't practice much this week. He had the hit pointer last week, and, at Thursday's practice, I made him practice. I said, 'If you're going to play Saturday, I need you to practice.' And he was pretty gimpy. I really thought to myself, 'Man, he's not really going to be able to go.' And he came back to Friday's walkthrough and looked pretty good."
Fortunately for the Horns, he was better than pretty good, making critical plays throughout the game to help propel the Longhorns to a win after a sluggish start.
But not all of his contributions were on the stat sheet.
Instead, Moore showed tremendous grit with his physicality and downfield blocking, despite behind hobbled. Not to mention his leadership skills.
And his head coach continues to be impressed week after week.
"For DeAndre, you know, we see four catches, for 103 yards, but it's all of the little things that he does that I really appreciate," Sarkisian said. "He gets guys lined up the long run, that (Quintrevion Wisner) pops there in the fourth quarter, and he blocks his tail off for that guy. So he's giving us so many other things that are just above and beyond."
In truth, Moore has been the kind of player that the Longhorns were in danger of not having this year at all.
Last season, now Los Angeles Rams wideout Jordan Whittington was that guy.
He had clutch hands when it mattered, sure. But he made himself known as the glue guy - the guy who did all of the gritty work and made all the difference.
And according to Sarkisian, it is no coincidence that Moore has adopted that play style. Rather, he modeled his game after Whittington in all the best ways.
"I love it that he's getting rewarded with these catches in these explosive plays. But like I said, I'm proud of that guy because he does things the right way every single day," Sarkisian said. "I give Jordan Whittington a lot of credit, because DeAndre modeled himself after Jordan Whittington, and when Jordan left, DeAndre assumed that role and it is paying off."
Going forward, Moore figures to become more and more involved in the Longhorns game plan.
Exactly what that looks like going forward with such a stacked wide receiver room remains to be seen.
That said, as long as he continues to do all the dirty work, he will remain critical to their success.