Longhorns Country

'Above and Beyond': DeAndre Moore Assuming 'Jordan Whittington Role' For Texas Longhorns

DeAndre Moore is becoming a critical part of the Texas Longhorns offense, much like Jordan Whittington in 2023.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) makes a catch in the endzone for a touchdown during the game against Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Texas Longhorns receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) makes a catch in the endzone for a touchdown during the game against Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN - The No. 1 Texas Longhorns weren't perfect on Saturday in their SEC opener vs. Mississippi State.

Fortunately for Texas, they didn't need to be either.

Coming away with a 35-13 win, the Longhorns did what they needed to do. And of course, there is still alot to improve on.

But one area that the Longhorns were very happy was with their receivers, most specifically with DeAndre Moore, who lit up the stat sheet with four catches for 103 yards and two scores.

However, it appears that the Longhorns were lucky he was even on the field, and he very nearly missed the game all together.

"The ball really found him tonight," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. "You know, he really didn't practice much this week. He had the hit pointer last week, and, at Thursday's practice, I made him practice. I said, 'If you're going to play Saturday, I need you to practice.' And he was pretty gimpy. I really thought to myself, 'Man, he's not really going to be able to go.' And he came back to Friday's walkthrough and looked pretty good."

Fortunately for the Horns, he was better than pretty good, making critical plays throughout the game to help propel the Longhorns to a win after a sluggish start.

But not all of his contributions were on the stat sheet.

Instead, Moore showed tremendous grit with his physicality and downfield blocking, despite behind hobbled. Not to mention his leadership skills.

And his head coach continues to be impressed week after week.

"For DeAndre, you know, we see four catches, for 103 yards, but it's all of the little things that he does that I really appreciate," Sarkisian said. "He gets guys lined up the long run, that (Quintrevion Wisner) pops there in the fourth quarter, and he blocks his tail off for that guy. So he's giving us so many other things that are just above and beyond."

In truth, Moore has been the kind of player that the Longhorns were in danger of not having this year at all.

Last season, now Los Angeles Rams wideout Jordan Whittington was that guy.

He had clutch hands when it mattered, sure. But he made himself known as the glue guy - the guy who did all of the gritty work and made all the difference.

And according to Sarkisian, it is no coincidence that Moore has adopted that play style. Rather, he modeled his game after Whittington in all the best ways.

"I love it that he's getting rewarded with these catches in these explosive plays. But like I said, I'm proud of that guy because he does things the right way every single day," Sarkisian said. "I give Jordan Whittington a lot of credit, because DeAndre modeled himself after Jordan Whittington, and when Jordan left, DeAndre assumed that role and it is paying off."

Going forward, Moore figures to become more and more involved in the Longhorns game plan.

Exactly what that looks like going forward with such a stacked wide receiver room remains to be seen.

That said, as long as he continues to do all the dirty work, he will remain critical to their success.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/Football