Quinn Ewers, Jake Majors Take Home SEC Awards After Win vs. Michigan
The Longhorn's offense had its way against the Wolverines, going for a collective 389 yards and four touchdowns which resulted in 31 points.
The offense did so well in fact that QB Quinn Ewers was given SEC Offensive Player of the Week by the conference following the game. Center Jake Majors also won SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Ewers threw for 246 yards to go with three throwing touchdowns in the game and a 24-46 completion rate. What made the game a great game for Quinn was his calm composure during big situations throughout the game. His 3rd and 13 throw to Isaiah Bond in the opening drive was a big indication of that.
The SEC wasn't the only organization to recognize Ewers, however. The Manning Award, which previously put Quinn Ewers on their preseason watch list, also named him a "Manning Award Star of the Week". Another preseason watch list that Ewers was on, the Davey O'Brien Award, announced Ewers was named to the "Great 8" quarterbacks list after the Michigan game as well.
The SEC also recognized Jake Majors as Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, making it the second week in a row a Longhorn has won the award after Cam Williams did in week 1 against Colorado State.
Majors went up against a top-10 defensive line in the nation featuring All-American Mason Graham and was able to hold them to zero sacks and zero QB pressures.
But Majors did more than just protect Ewers, he also helped manage the Texas run game that went for 143 yards off of 4.5 yards per carry on a top-5 run defense in the country.
"He's a great leader on our team," Texas's coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday on Majors. "As much as we're fortunate to have a third-year starting quarterback, we're fortunate to have a fourth-year starting lineman."
Texas will play again this coming Saturday when UTSA travels to Austin to play the Longhorns. Kickoff will be at 6 pm at Darrell K. Royal Stadium and on ESPN.