Nation's No. 1 Linebacker Has Longhorns in Top 6, Schedules Texas Visit
The Texas Longhorns have been hot on the recruiting trail over the last few months, jumping all the way up to the No. 6 class in the nation, per the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings.
But they aren't done yet.
On Monday, five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, narrowed his list of finalists to six, including the Longhorns amongst the group.
Owusu-Boateng also added USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida to his final list.
Notre Dame currently sits as the On3 RPM favorite at 30.8 percent, followed by Florida at 21 percent, Ohio State at 12.9 percent, and Michigan and USC at 8.7 percent.
So do the Longhorns acutually stand a chance to land the five-star?
According to reports from Inside Texas, Owusu-Boateng is set to make an official visit to Austin for the Longhorns massive matchup vs. the Georgia Bulldogs on October 19, alongside what is expected to be a massive contingent of other top recruits.
As it stands, Owusu-Boateng is rated as a five-star recruit and Ranks as the No. 18 player in the nation, the No. 1 linebacker, and the No. 4 player in Florida, per Rivals.com.
On3, 247 Sports and ESPN all have Owusu-Boateng ranked as a four-star recruit.
In 2023 as a junior, Owusu-Boateng made 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, and a sack to go along with one pass breakup and a fumble recovery in just eight games.
Before enrolling at IMG - where current Longhorns Jordon Johnson-Rubell and Jerrick Gibson both attended - Owusu-Boateng played for Dematha Catholic in Hyattsville, MD.