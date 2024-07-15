Nick Saban Praises ‘Lights-Out’ Texas QB Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is set to be the full-time backup to Quinn Ewers this upcoming season. Due to Ewers’ injury history, Manning will have to be ready to step in on any given snap and could potentially play a vital role toward Texas’ SEC title and College Football Playoff hopes.
The Longhorns are obviously hoping that Ewers starts every game this season, but former Alabama coach Nick Saban is confident in Texas’ chances if Manning has to start.
“Even though their quarterback has missed time – Ewers has missed time the last couple years – Manning was lights-out in the spring game,” Saban said, per On3. "Like, Arch was like, 21 for 25 for 347 yards. … That depth at quarterback is probably really important for them because Ewers has missed time the last couple years, a game or two, which could really affect where you end up. So I really like Texas.”
Despite his praise for the QB prodigy, Saban clarified that the expectation of Texas “running the SEC” is overblown.
“What kind of tickles me is all these people asking questions about how Texas always ran the conference they were in. They’re not gonna run the SEC,” Saban said, per On3. “ … They’ll be a good team and a great program and Sark will do a great job, but that’s not gonna be a problem.”
Regardless, his comments toward a name as big as Manning’s is about as notable as it gets.
Texas will begin its season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State. Ideally, the Longhorns will want to turn that game into a blowout so Manning can get some key late-game reps.