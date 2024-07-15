Longhorns Country

Nick Saban Praises ‘Lights-Out’ Texas QB Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is receiving some high marks from the legendary Nick Saban. 

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands off the ball during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands off the ball during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is set to be the full-time backup to Quinn Ewers this upcoming season. Due to Ewers’ injury history, Manning will have to be ready to step in on any given snap and could potentially play a vital role toward Texas’ SEC title and College Football Playoff hopes. 

The Longhorns are obviously hoping that Ewers starts every game this season, but former Alabama coach Nick Saban is confident in Texas’ chances if Manning has to start. 

“Even though their quarterback has missed time – Ewers has missed time the last couple years – Manning was lights-out in the spring game,” Saban said, per On3. "Like, Arch was like, 21 for 25 for 347 yards. … That depth at quarterback is probably really important for them because Ewers has missed time the last couple years, a game or two, which could really affect where you end up. So I really like Texas.” 

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands off the ball during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA

Despite his praise for the QB prodigy, Saban clarified that the expectation of Texas “running the SEC” is overblown. 

“What kind of tickles me is all these people asking questions about how Texas always ran the conference they were in. They’re not gonna run the SEC,” Saban said, per On3. “ … They’ll be a good team and a great program and Sark will do a great job, but that’s not gonna be a problem.” 

Regardless, his comments toward a name as big as Manning’s is about as notable as it gets. 

Texas will begin its season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State. Ideally, the Longhorns will want to turn that game into a blowout so Manning can get some key late-game reps. 

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

